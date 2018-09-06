A man has been charged with burglary and second-degree sexual assault after he raped a woman as a way of proving “you’re mine, and the police can’t keep me away,” according to La Crosse police.
George L. Goins, who has no permanent address, appeared in court on Thursday to hear the charges against him, which carry more than 50 years of combined prison time. Goins, 36, vehemently denied the accusations as he was led out of the courtroom, contending that the victim in the case was a liar.
According to police:
In the early morning Sunday, Goins broke into the Hamilton Street home of his on-again, off-again girlfriend.
The woman soon woke up to find Goins on top of her, touching her. He proceeded to rape her.
Later, when the woman asked Goins why he had broken in and raped her, he said, “If you ever think you’re going to leave me alone, you’re not.” He added that the police “can’t stop me.”
The woman told authorities that, after he raped her, Goins stayed at her home for approximately 12 hours, playing with a deck of cards.
She suspected that he had taken methamphetamine before the alleged assault, describing him as sweaty, jerky and agitated. Goins also spoke to his deceased mother and claimed that he was God.
The woman said she has grown increasingly fearful of Goins, telling police, “My family keeps telling me he’s going to kill me, and now I see it.”
She reported that Goins has broken into her home one other time, when she was living on Denton Street, and that she has noticed screens removed from her windows three or four times.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.