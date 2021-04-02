 Skip to main content
Police say convicted sex offender to be released in La Crosse
John M. Lowe

John M. Lowe

 Steve Rundio

The La Crosse Police Department has announced that a convicted sex offender is scheduled to be released into the community April 4.

According to the department's Facebook page, John M. Lowe will be released after serving prison time for second-degree sexual assault of a child and third-degree sexual assault of a child.

The release doesn't list an address where Lowe will reside. The Wisconsin Sex Offender Registry still lists Lowe as incarcerated.

Both of Lowe's convictions occurred in October 2006. Court records show he had a Sparta address at the time of the convictions.

Lowe has a lifetime obligation to remain registered as a sex offender. The police department's Facebook page says Lowe has "served the sentence and is not wanted by the police at this time" and that "citizen abuse of this information to threaten or harass registered sex offenders will not be tolerated."

