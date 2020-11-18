Police seek help to locate missing Onalaska man

The Onalaska Police Department is seeking the public's help to locate a person missing since Sept. 2.

Tyler D. Henry was last seen in the area of Sand Lake Road and Well Street. According to the department, Henry was close with his family and that it's out of character for him not to have contact with his mother or siblings.

Onalaska police are asking hunters and outdoors enthusiasts in the region to be on the lookout for Henry or anything that might explain his disappearance. Landowners are being asked to check buildings, campsites and secluded areas on their properties.

People with information related to Henry's disappearance are asked to contact the Onalaska Police Department at 608-782-7575, Callers with urgent information should contact their local law enforcement agency or 911. Callers can remain anonymous.

