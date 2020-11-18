 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police seek help to locate missing Onalaska man
1 comment
alert top story

Police seek help to locate missing Onalaska man

{{featured_button_text}}
Tyler D. Henry

Tyler D. Henry

 Steve Rundio

The Onalaska Police Department is seeking the public's help to locate a person missing since Sept. 2.

Tyler D. Henry was last seen in the area of Sand Lake Road and Well Street. According to the department, Henry was close with his family and that it's out of character for him not to have contact with his mother or siblings.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Onalaska police are asking hunters and outdoors enthusiasts in the region to be on the lookout for Henry or anything that might explain his disappearance. Landowners are being asked to check buildings, campsites and secluded areas on their properties.

People with information related to Henry's disappearance are asked to contact the Onalaska Police Department at 608-782-7575, Callers with urgent information should contact their local law enforcement agency or 911. Callers can remain anonymous.

1 comment
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: Speaker Vos on New COVID-19 Initiatives

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News