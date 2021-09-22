Police seeking man in town of Holland crash

Police are looking for a man involved in a two-vehicle crash in the town of Holland during the overnight hours of Sept. 19.

According to the La Crosse County Sheriff's Office, police responded to a rear-end collision around 2 a.m. on Council Bay Road at Hwy. 53. When police arrived, one of the vehicles was on fire and the driver had left the scene.

A female passenger who exited the vehicle with only minor injuries was still at the scene when police arrived. The driver of the other vehicle sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

Both vehicles sustained substantial damage.

Police believe they know the identity of the driver but aren't releasing his name.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.