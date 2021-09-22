 Skip to main content
Police seeking man in town of Holland crash

Police siren lights light bar squad car
iSTOCK

Police are looking for a man involved in a two-vehicle crash in the town of Holland during the overnight hours of Sept. 19.

According to the La Crosse County Sheriff's Office, police responded to a rear-end collision around 2 a.m. on Council Bay Road at Hwy. 53. When police arrived, one of the vehicles was on fire and the driver had left the scene.

A female passenger who exited the vehicle with only minor injuries was still at the scene when police arrived. The driver of the other vehicle sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

Both vehicles sustained substantial damage.

Police believe they know the identity of the driver but aren't releasing his name.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

