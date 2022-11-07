Polls are open for voting today from 7 am to 8 pm. A photo ID is required. Check your voter registration status, find your polling place and more at myvotewi.gov.
Polls open today
Related to this story
Most Popular
An arrest warrant has been issued for a 28-year-old La Crosse man accused of taking $6,650 and failing to finish a residential construction job.
Divorces granted in La Crosse County:
Drowning caused the death of a 25-year-old UW-La Crosse student earlier this year, according to an autopsy report from the La Crosse County Me…
A GoFundMe page has been established for a West Salem teenager critically injured in an Oct. 24 car crash.
A 21-year-old La Crosse man is free on a $1,500 signature bond after allegedly injuring a man during an Oct. 29 altercation in La Crosse.
A 44-year-old La Crosse woman faces criminal charges and a competency hearing for allegedly stealing a truck and a dog in the city.
A who’s who of the La Crosse area music scene will join together Nov. 26 at the La Crosse Center’s Riverside Ballroom to celebrate one of the …
A 32-year-old La Crosse man is being held in the La Crosse County Jail after being accused in three violent incidents Oct. 20.
City of La Crosse
The following people have applied for marriage licences in La Crosse County: