Polytechnic students bring special film event to La Crosse

Students from La Crosse Polytechnic School have partnered with the Rivoli Theatre in La Crosse to host a special screening of the film “SOLD.” The film focuses on the causes and effects of human trafficking.

“SOLD” is adapted from the globally acclaimed novel by Patricia McCormick. Based on real stories of human trafficking, it follows Lakshmi, a young girl from Nepal who comes from a rural mountain village and is sold into a brothel in India. The movie illustrates the hard truth and brutality of human trafficking, which impacts millions of children globally each year. “SOLD” is a call to action that aims to inspire a global movement to address this crime domestically and internationally.

“Human trafficking is a topic that is often left in the dark because it’s uncomfortable to talk about,” said junior Fiona Wood. “Sometimes we need to be uncomfortable to talk about important topics.”

The special event begins at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, at the Rivoli Theatre. The night starts with a presentation followed by a question and answer session with Restorative Ink, a Coulee Region-based nonprofit organization focusing on providing free, confidential tattoo and branding removal for the victims of human trafficking.

“Many people think that human trafficking is a personalized crime, something that only affects specific people,” said sophomore Oliver Olson. “But the truth is that human trafficking not only affects its victims but also the community around them. This topic needs widespread awareness, and the first step to that is education.”

At 7:30 p.m., the screening of the film will begin. The film’s runtime is 1 hour and 37 minutes and is rated PG-13. Admission is free, but donations are appreciated. All donations will support the work of Restorative Ink.

Visit the event’s website — https://sites.google.com/lacrossesd.org/soldthemovie/home?pli=1 — to reserve tickets and learn more.