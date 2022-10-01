 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Portion of Market St. closed for construction for several weeks

  • 0

The 400 block of Market Street will be closed for several weeks for utility work and street reconstruction. Traffic will be reduced to the far west lane on Fourth Street South to complete manhole replacement. The intersection at Fifth and Market will be shut down entirely. The project is expected to be completed in mid-November.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: CVTC Transportation Education Center

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News