Portion of South Avenue to close Sept. 10

Beginning on Saturday, Sept. 10, South Avenue will be closed to through traffic between Seventh Street and Green Bay Street. This closure is to facilitate work being done on the Gundersen roof. A detour will be posted during the closure to route traffic around the project. It is anticipated that roadwork will be complete by end of day on Sept. 11.

