On Sunday, Dec. 19, Post 1530 VFW is hosting an omelette breakfast. Serving is from 8 a.m. to noon at the VFW/Eagles club room, 630 S. Sixth St., La Crosse. The cost is $9 per person and includes beverages. This event is open to the public
Post 1530, VFW to hold omelette breakfast
