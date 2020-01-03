Potential county rep on La Crosse Center Board receives pushback from Mayor Kabat

The city began looking to add a county representative to the board after both the city of Onalaska and La Crosse County issued complaints that their past contributions to the La Crosse Center project be met with counsel rights, according to Kabat.

Originally, the city of La Crosse asked the county for $60,000 toward the project, that would be paid back in sales tax, but Kabat said the request was not answered. La Crosse County instead gave a one-time amount of $150,000 to the event center's remodeling project. Kabat wants to ensure there is consistent funding to support the regional space.

"The complaints," Kabat said, "raised much larger questions versus a quick fix to add a county board seat to the La Crosse Center Board."

Kabat told the committee that the city should take more time to research the best relationship to forge, saying his office was looking to the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center and the Brewers and Bucks sporting venues as models to shared governance spaces.

"If we can scale it back to something that's applicable to La Crosse, there's maybe some things we can learn," Kabat said. "Because ultimately I think that everyone wants the same thing. We want to see the La Crosse Center flourish."

The proposal to add a La Crosse County representative to the Center's board will go to the City Council on Jan. 9, where a final decision will be made.

