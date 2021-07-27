Potential COVID-19 exposure at Rock Fest 2021 announced

The Chippewa County Department of Public Health is alerting the public of potential COVID-19 exposure at Rock Fest 2021 in Cadott, Wis., which took place July 14-17 in Cadott.

The potential exposure took place Saturday, Jul. 17.

It is being recommended if you were at this location on the date in question and are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 that you contact a health care provider to be tested.

The potential exposure means that an individual or individuals that tested positive for COVID-19 were at the location on the day given and you may have been exposed.

Symptoms may develop 2-14 days after exposure, so it is recommended that you continue to monitor yourself.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever/chills, cough, shortness of breath/difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting and/or diarrhea.