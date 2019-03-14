As La Crosse area residents start to thaw from the brutal and seemingly endless 2018-2019 winter, we're already seeing some tire-wrecking potholes.
And if you have any doubt, check out the video above, taken Thursday from the dash of a car heading eastbound on La Crosse Street.
Let us know where we can find some of the worst by filling out the form below, so we can inform our readers and keep the city street department accountable through an interactive map.
I'll make it easy for you... Every street in La Crosse.
