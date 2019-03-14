Try 3 months for $3

As La Crosse area residents start to thaw from the brutal and seemingly endless 2018-2019 winter, we're already seeing some tire-wrecking potholes. 

And if you have any doubt, check out the video above, taken Thursday from the dash of a car heading eastbound on La Crosse Street.

Let us know where we can find some of the worst by filling out the form below, so we can inform our readers and keep the city street department accountable through an interactive map.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Data, interactive and video journalist

Elizabeth Beyer is a data, interactive and video journalist with the River Valley Media Group.

View (1) comment

(1) comment

ElPresidente

I'll make it easy for you... Every street in La Crosse.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue.

Subscribe for $3

Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.