Prairie du Chien Class of 2022

Prairie du Chien High School will hold commencement ceremonies Sunday at 2 p.m. in the high school Fieldhouse.
Valedictorian: Landon Kohler
Salutatorian: Clare Fritsche
Class of 2022 graduates are Ella Adrian, Allison Allbee, Max Amundson, Max Anthony, Isaac Araujo, Tresdon Bankes, Amber Cavender, Caeleb Cipra, Cambrie Clark, Chloe Clark, Kylie Colvin, Allison Davis, Spencer DeHart, Bree Doll, Amy Foster, Clare Fritsche, Brianna Gardner, Alexius Geisler, Matthias Gerhards, Xavier Gibbs, Robert Groom, Brittany Hawkinson.
Ashlyn Hebert, Nicholas Holler, Braden Holliday, Jayden Jackson, Cassidy Jacobs, Dawson Jacobson, Devan Jacobson, Kori Jaynes, Aria Johanningmeier, Cainen Johnston, Corbin Jones, Chesney Kazda, Eva Keene, Allison Kennedy, Talmadge Knight, Landon Kohler, Sadie Koresh, Lily Krahn, Isabelle Kruempel, Jillian Kruempel, Natalie Kussmaul, Monica Lange, Gavan LaRocque, Caden Leach.
Rylie Lear, Gabriella, Lenzendorf, Katelyne Lutz, Seth MacEachern, Michael Malette, Trent Mallat, Nick Mara, Aden McCluskey, Daniel McDonald, Amber Meng, Faith Meyer, Wesley Mink, Justin Moris, Hailie Myers, Jasmine Novinska, Thomas O'Brien, Jennifer O'Connell, Owen Oldenburg, Justice Olmstead, Alyza Parish, Madison Puckett, Corbin Reade, Broderick Reames, Nicole Rickleff, Sheyanne Ronnfeldt.
Hailey Rosa, Gabriel Ruskey, Joseph Ruskey, Brian Schroeder, Quintin Scott, Logan Shedivy, Eli Sipos, Matthew Slabaugh, Megan Steiber, Lee Steiger, Connor Stodola, Ryan Stodola, Joshua Stoehr, Alexis Stram, Brett Strnad, Domonic Tanner, Colton Thompson, Cheyanne Thornton, Heather Thuli, Sophia Valley, Syler Wall, Audrey Watson, Mani Watson, Gavin Whalen, Trevor Ziegler.
