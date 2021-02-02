Praveen Chopra named CIO of Gundersen Health System

Gundersen Health System has named Praveen Chopra its new chief information officer.
Chopra, who most recently served as CIO for George Washington University Medical Faculty Associates, one of the largest academic medical centers in the Washington, D.C. metro area, assumed the position Jan. 25. He will focus on Gundersen's digital transformation efforts to benefit both patients and staff.
“I’m looking forward to listening, observing and learning from Gundersen colleagues and our partners as we advance digital health, enterprise analytics, engaging user experience and clinical-grade infrastructure,” Chopra says. “...Gundersen has a caring, compassionate culture, but also an innovative spirit. This organization is not afraid to try new things. That’s very exciting."
Chopra has many years of experience in medical leadership positions, having previously worked as CIO and Transformative Innovative Environment Officer at Thomas Jefferson University Jefferson Health System and CIO and Chief Supply Chain Officer at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.
His executive experience includes championing innovative, consumer-centric outcomes across healthcare, retail and consulting industries through creative use of information and emerging technologies, Gundersen says, noting he also extensive expertise in improving governance and inter-departmental collaboration, including electronic medical record management, telehealth expansion, digital user experience, and strategic growth planning and execution.
“Praveen was the best person for CIO out of hundreds of candidates reviewed. Gundersen is fortunate to have attracted someone with such broad experience and knowledge,” said Dr. Scott Rathgaber, CEO of Gundersen Health System. “More important, Praveen will apply this expertise with a genuine belief in our vision to enhance health and well-being in our communities and enrich every life we touch. I am very pleased he has chosen to bring his talent and passion to Gundersen.”
Says Chopra, "I am honored to be part of such an amazing organization that is dedicated to enriching lives and a community that feels like family."
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.