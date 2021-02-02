Praveen Chopra named CIO of Gundersen Health System

“Praveen was the best person for CIO out of hundreds of candidates reviewed. Gundersen is fortunate to have attracted someone with such broad experience and knowledge,” said Dr. Scott Rathgaber, CEO of Gundersen Health System. “More important, Praveen will apply this expertise with a genuine belief in our vision to enhance health and well-being in our communities and enrich every life we touch. I am very pleased he has chosen to bring his talent and passion to Gundersen.”