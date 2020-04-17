Prayer anchors La Crosse churches during pandemic

During the past decade, the percent of U.S. population practicing a Christian worldview has been sinking steadily, but in the wake of COVID-19, prayer has resurfaced as an anchor for many in the midst of a storm.
A mid-March Pew survey found that more than half of U.S. adults prayed for an end to Coronavirus. Twenty-four percent of people claiming no particular religion have prayed as well. Even 15% of those who said they seldom or never prayed have sent petitions heavenward.
Tami DeLeeuw of Holmen, director of Women’s Ministries and prayer coordinator at Bethany Church on County Road B in La Crosse, says she has prayed with more people than at any other time in her near 10 years of ministry.
As DeLeeuw looks out over the growing pandemic, she notices several trends. “Normally we’re self-sufficient and can figure things out,” she said. “But in a crisis, we see our mortality and weakness, and even our sin.”
DeLeeuw added that in crisis, often the greatest need is not for physical healing. “The real problem is standing before a Holy God without Jesus,” she said.
Steve Thompson, an elder and prayer coordinator at La Crescent Free Church, shared a similar thought. We realize how helpless and weak we are with the magnitude of the coronavirus, he said. “God will work in ways of power through Christ. But in our helplessness, Christ is our hope – He makes a difference.”
When facing critical situations, Thompson often describes himself as a “Nervous Nellie.” “In my anxiety, I find prayer to be an anchor that is secure to Jesus; it helps calm my fears,” he said.
At Bethany Church, the prayer ministry changed radically, especially after Gov.Tony Evers issued the shelter-in-place order. A month ago, Bethany updated its prayer-chain requests once a week. When COVID-19 surfaced, DeLeeuw said, the requests went out daily along with encouragements to, “keep an eye on the Lord.”
We have people in the congregation who have family in Italy as well as in the U.S. who are dealing with the virus, De Leeuw said. We pray for them along with the medical people at the center of all this.
Bethany Church also created a virtual prayer group that meets every Thursday, and added a button to the Church’s website for people to send in prayer requests. “It’s nice to let people know that Christians are praying for them,” DeLeeuw said.
Prayer life at La Crescent Free Church also changed significantly. Before the coronavirus outbreak, the church met for organized prayer meetings on Sunday mornings. “Under the health risk, we offered more ways and times to pray,” Thompson said. The church now offers a virtual midweek prayer meeting and has asked people to pray and fast independently every Wednesday at noon.
In addition, the pastors and church leadership produce a weekly video on YouTube geared to encourage the church body and the community at-large. “Technology has allowed us to go outside the walls of the church,” Thompson said. “This is so far-reaching.”
Changes in Coulee Region prayer life seem to mirror national trends. Last month, 120 Ohio faith leaders issued a statewide call to prayer.
On March 15, President Trump issued a prayer proclamation that paved the way for the National Day of Prayer slated for May 7.
“It’s a time to be still,” DeLeeuw said, quoting Psalm 46. “To seek direction, and know He is God.”
