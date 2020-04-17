Prayer anchors La Crosse churches during pandemic

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

During the past decade, the percent of U.S. population practicing a Christian worldview has been sinking steadily, but in the wake of COVID-19, prayer has resurfaced as an anchor for many in the midst of a storm.

A mid-March Pew survey found that more than half of U.S. adults prayed for an end to Coronavirus. Twenty-four percent of people claiming no particular religion have prayed as well. Even 15% of those who said they seldom or never prayed have sent petitions heavenward.

Tami DeLeeuw of Holmen, director of Women’s Ministries and prayer coordinator at Bethany Church on County Road B in La Crosse, says she has prayed with more people than at any other time in her near 10 years of ministry.

As DeLeeuw looks out over the growing pandemic, she notices several trends. “Normally we’re self-sufficient and can figure things out,” she said. “But in a crisis, we see our mortality and weakness, and even our sin.”

DeLeeuw added that in crisis, often the greatest need is not for physical healing. “The real problem is standing before a Holy God without Jesus,” she said.