First Presbyterian Church will be hosting a used book sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 4, at the Coach House across the street from the church at 233 West Ave. S.
All proceeds from the sale will support the church's Youth Haiti Mission Team's service in June. Information on the trip to Camp Mahanaim in Les Cayes, Haiti, will be available at the sale.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.