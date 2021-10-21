Prescription Drug Take Back Day set for Oct. 23 in La Crosse

People with expired and unused prescription drugs have a convenient disposal opportunity Saturday.

As part of National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, La Crosse County is hosting this drop-off event from 9 a.m. to noon. at the Department of Health & Human Services, 300 N. Fourth St., La Crosse.

This event is a convenient, safe and confidential way to dispose of unwanted medications, said Al Bliss of Alliance to HEAL, which is sponsoring the event. He said unused or forgotten prescriptions carry the potential for abuse and that it’s important to dispose of unneeded medications in a timely and proper manner.

“The Drug Take Back Day helps our community members become more aware of overdoses and reduces the likelihood of misuse, accidental overdose, getting stolen or borrowed to a family member or friend,” he said.

Bliss said Saturday’s event is “COVID-19 safe” with contactless drop-off.

If Saturday’s date doesn’t work, Bliss said there are many other disposal options throughout La Crosse County. An interactive map of 15 La Crosse County dropboxes can be found at alliancetoheal.com. There are also 16 sharps box locations located throughout the county to properly dispose of medical needles.

Another benefit of proper disposal is reducing landfill and water contamination, said La Crosse Fire Department chief Ken Gilliam.

“The La Crosse Fire Department remains committed to working with our regional partners to inform area residents about safe medication disposal,” Gilliam said. “Educating our community about these disposal options is another important component of our ongoing community risk reduction efforts.”

Statewide, Wisconsin has collected more than 920,000 pounds of medications since the first National Prescription Drug Take Back Day in 2010.

