Prescriptions from Mayo pharmacy available by curbside pick only due to COVID-19
Prescriptions from Mayo pharmacy available by curbside pick only due to COVID-19

Beginning March 25, Mayo Clinic Health System pharmacies in La Crosse will offer curbside pick up only, and the hospital's Holmen and Onalaska locations will offer drive-through and mail services only.

Skemp Clinic or St. Francis Pharmacy patients picking up a prescription should pull up to the Skemp Clinic Entrance and stop at the Pharmacy Curbside Pickup sign. Pharmacy staff will call with further instructions and deliver medications to the vehicle when the order is ready.

