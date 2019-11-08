The Coulee Region Tennis Association will host two community presentations about the design, construction and cost of the new Green Island tennis and pickleball project.
Sessions will be 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Southside Neighborhood Center, 1300 Sixth St., and 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Black River Beach Neighborhood Center, 1433 Rose St.
City staff will be present to answer questions.
