The Coulee Region Tennis Association will host two community presentations about the design, construction and cost of the new Green Island tennis and pickleball project.

Sessions will be 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Southside Neighborhood Center, 1300 Sixth St., and 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Black River Beach Neighborhood Center, 1433 Rose St. 

City staff will be present to answer questions. 

General assignment reporter

Emily Pyrek covers health, human interest stories and anything involving dogs for the La Crosse Tribune. She is always interested in story ideas and can be contacted at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

