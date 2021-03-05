Presenting under pressure: 3 Minute UW-L Grad Project event set

It’s the most you can learn in three measly minutes.
UW-La Crosse’s annual 3 Minute Grad Project event is set for Wednesday, March 10, featuring student researchers from applied statistics, biology, physical therapy, software engineering and other disciplines.
During the event — held online this year due to COVID-19 — students will squeeze months of research into a 180-second presentation intended for a general audience. The idea is to push students to look beyond the granular details of their project and see the simpler, bigger picture.
“This is a wonderful opportunity for students to share their knowledge of a particular topic, but also demonstrate that they can explain it in a clear, concise and engaging way,” says Kayah-Bah Malecek, graduate studies coordinator at UWL.
“Three minutes is not much time, especially when you’re presenting. Students need to be able to effectively navigate the different pieces of their research, and pinpoint the information that’s critical for the audience to know.”
Students, faculty, staff and community members are invited to watch the live competition, and participate by submitting a vote for the People’s Choice Award.
A separate panel will evaluate the presentations for content, engagement and communication, and ultimately determine the top three. The winner will receive $500; the runner-up will receive $300; and the second runner-up will receive $200. The winner of the People’s Choice Award will receive $300.
Malecek notes that the event has steadily grown in popularity since it was created several years ago.
This year, UW-L Graduate Studies received a record number of applications from graduate students hoping to present. Additionally, a record number of graduate programs will be represented at this year’s event.
How to watch/donate:
The 3 Minute Grad Project, scheduled for Wednesday, March 10, at 6 p.m., will be available on the Graduate Studies website.
To support the 3 Minute Grad Project award fund, visit this link, select “Graduate Studies” in the drop-down menu, and enter “3 Minute Thesis Grad Project award fund” in the notes field.
Shelmina Abji, 1985, computer science
Dylan Bates, 1999, physical therapy
Barry Beaty, 1971, biology
Jason Church, 2011, political science
Russell Cleary, 1951-53, pre-law
Darryle Clott, 1966, English and history; 1971, masters of education
Barbara Gibson, 1978, physical education/teaching
Brian Gutekunst, 2016, sports management
Roger Harring, 1958, physical education/teaching
Amy Huchthausen, 1999, sports management
Theodore Knudson, 1960, general and physical science
Sandra Lee, 1983-85
Patricia Loew, 1974, mass communications
Truman Lowe, 1969, art education
Greg Mahairas, 1982, microbiology
Cynthia Marten, 1988, elementary education
Bill Miller, 2010, honorary degree
Hollie Nyseth Brehm, 2008, sociology
Jon Otterstatter, 1983, computer science
James Reynolds, 1977, political science
Andrew Rock, 2004, finance
Jennifer Shilling, 1992, political science
Barbara Skogen, 1967, medical technology
Patrick Stephens, 1971, education
Christopher Sund, 1987, political science
Dan Smyczek, 1993, political science
James Van Tassel, 1951, education
Sharon Weston Broome, 1978, mass communications
Did you know the director of "Rebel Without a Cause" and the first black American to compete in the Olympics both have ties to La Crosse?
These photos are filled with many familiar faces and places from our area's past.
WATCH NOW: Notable alumni of the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse
“This is a wonderful opportunity for students to share their knowledge of a particular topic, but also demonstrate that they can explain it in a clear, concise and engaging way.”
Kayah-Bah Malecek, UW-L graduate studies coordinator