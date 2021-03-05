 Skip to main content
Presenting under pressure: 3 Minute UW-L Grad Project event set
Presenting under pressure: 3 Minute UW-L Grad Project event set

3 Minute Grad Project

UW-L's fifth-annual 3 Minute Grad Project event will be held virtually on Wednesday, March 10. The event challenges grad students to condense months of research into an engaging, informative three-minute presentation.

It’s the most you can learn in three measly minutes.

UW-La Crosse’s annual 3 Minute Grad Project event is set for Wednesday, March 10, featuring student researchers from applied statistics, biology, physical therapy, software engineering and other disciplines.

During the event — held online this year due to COVID-19 — students will squeeze months of research into a 180-second presentation intended for a general audience. The idea is to push students to look beyond the granular details of their project and see the simpler, bigger picture.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for students to share their knowledge of a particular topic, but also demonstrate that they can explain it in a clear, concise and engaging way,” says Kayah-Bah Malecek, graduate studies coordinator at UWL.

“Three minutes is not much time, especially when you’re presenting. Students need to be able to effectively navigate the different pieces of their research, and pinpoint the information that’s critical for the audience to know.”

Students, faculty, staff and community members are invited to watch the live competition, and participate by submitting a vote for the People’s Choice Award.

A separate panel will evaluate the presentations for content, engagement and communication, and ultimately determine the top three. The winner will receive $500; the runner-up will receive $300; and the second runner-up will receive $200. The winner of the People’s Choice Award will receive $300.

Malecek notes that the event has steadily grown in popularity since it was created several years ago.

This year, UW-L Graduate Studies received a record number of applications from graduate students hoping to present. Additionally, a record number of graduate programs will be represented at this year’s event.

How to watch/donate:

The 3 Minute Grad Project, scheduled for Wednesday, March 10, at 6 p.m., will be available on the Graduate Studies website.

To support the 3 Minute Grad Project award fund, visit this link, select “Graduate Studies” in the drop-down menu, and enter “3 Minute Thesis Grad Project award fund” in the notes field.

