Presenting under pressure: 3 Minute UW-L Grad Project event set

It’s the most you can learn in three measly minutes.

UW-La Crosse’s annual 3 Minute Grad Project event is set for Wednesday, March 10, featuring student researchers from applied statistics, biology, physical therapy, software engineering and other disciplines.

During the event — held online this year due to COVID-19 — students will squeeze months of research into a 180-second presentation intended for a general audience. The idea is to push students to look beyond the granular details of their project and see the simpler, bigger picture.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for students to share their knowledge of a particular topic, but also demonstrate that they can explain it in a clear, concise and engaging way,” says Kayah-Bah Malecek, graduate studies coordinator at UWL.

“Three minutes is not much time, especially when you’re presenting. Students need to be able to effectively navigate the different pieces of their research, and pinpoint the information that’s critical for the audience to know.”

Students, faculty, staff and community members are invited to watch the live competition, and participate by submitting a vote for the People’s Choice Award.

