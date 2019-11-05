{{featured_button_text}}

One of the country’s most distinguished bankers will visit UW-La Crosse next week to share his thoughts on the local economy and other issues affecting consumers.

Neel Kashkari, president and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis, will be the keynote speaker at the 7 Rivers Alliance State of the Region meeting Nov. 13.

Kashkari, an Ohio native, held several senior position at the U.S. Department of the Treasury from 2006 to 2009.

Neel Kashkari photo

Kashkari

Residents are invited to ask questions at the free town hall event, which will run from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. in The Bluffs on the second floor of UW-L’s Student Union.

Kashkari will be prepared to speak on a wide range of financial issues — from how student loan debt affects the local economy, to why wages remain low, to when the country might be hit by a recession.

UW-L economics professor TJ Brooks will moderate the discussion. The event is sponsored by UW-L and the La Crosse Development Corporation, with support from U.S. Bank, Associated Bank, Wells Fargo, Altra, Coulee Bank, Mayo Healthcare and Dairyland Power Cooperative.

Kashari has spent nearly four years with the Federal Reserve System, which Congress created to be the central bank of the United States, and to foster a sound banking system and a healthy economy.

One of 11 Federal Reserve branches, the Minneapolis Fed serves six states in the Ninth Federal Reserve District: Minnesota, Montana, North and South Dakota, 26 counties in northwestern Wisconsin, and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. Other parts of the 7 Rivers Region are served by the Chicago Fed.

Kashkari’s time at the Department of the Treasury overlapped with the housing crisis that led to the Great Recession. As assistant secretary of the Treasury, he oversaw the Troubled Assets Relief Program during the crisis, work for which he received the Alexander Hamilton Award, the department’s highest honor.

Kashkari is a frequent guest on CNBC and CNN, and a frequent contributor to the Wall Street Journal.

Kyle Farris can be reached at (608) 791-8234 or kfarris@lacrossetribune.com. Follow him on Twitter at @Kyle_A_Farris.

