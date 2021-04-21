Prevention Network, 7 C's kicking off Informed Families webinar series April 28

The La Crosse County Prevention Network and 7 C's Health Initiative are kicking off their Informed Families Live Zoom Webinar Series next week with a talk on drug abuse among youth.

Hannah Struzynski and Kiley Klauer will lead "Wake Up Call: Current Drug Trends & Proactive Parenting" from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 28, via Zoom and Facebook Live. The last half hour will be dedicated to a question and answer session.

Registration is required at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_4y7hIXJFSk6QZuOtQyv2Jw

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Wake Up Call, modeled after Your Choice to Live Inc, a substance abuse prevention education network, will address usage of tobacco, alcohol, marijuana, prescription drugs, opioids and heroin. Topics will include practical information on current drug trends and a virtual walk-through of two separate teenage bedrooms with more than 50 red flags that could indicate substance use or abuse. Proactive parenting strategies for guardians to tweens, teens and young adults to keep youth substance-free will be shared.

According to the host groups, teens believe conversations regarding substance youth should start as early as possible, with experimentation beginning among youth as young as 9.