Prevention Network, 7 C's kicking off Informed Families webinar series April 28
Prevention Network, 7 C's kicking off Informed Families webinar series April 28

Wake Up Call

During a program held in 2017, Christie Harris, a wellness education specialist at Gundersen Health System, talks about some of the methods youths and/or significant others can use to hide drugs around the house. She is in a bedroom that the La Crosse County Prevention Network has set to show parents “red flags” that might signal substance abuse. 

The La Crosse County Prevention Network and 7 C's Health Initiative are kicking off their Informed Families Live Zoom Webinar Series next week with a talk on drug abuse among youth.

Hannah Struzynski and Kiley Klauer will lead "Wake Up Call: Current Drug Trends & Proactive Parenting" from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 28, via Zoom and Facebook Live. The last half hour will be dedicated to a question and answer session.

Registration is required at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_4y7hIXJFSk6QZuOtQyv2Jw

Wake Up Call, modeled after Your Choice to Live Inc, a substance abuse prevention education network, will address usage of tobacco, alcohol, marijuana, prescription drugs, opioids and heroin. Topics will include practical information on current drug trends and a virtual walk-through of two separate teenage bedrooms with more than 50 red flags that could indicate substance use or abuse. Proactive parenting strategies for guardians to tweens, teens and young adults to keep youth substance-free will be shared.

According to the host groups, teens believe conversations regarding substance youth should start as early as possible, with experimentation beginning among youth as young as 9. 

Attendees of previous Wake Up Call Bedroom Walkthrough programs have shared the following thoughts:

  • “The tour was an eye-opening experience, being in a bedroom and having the bedroom look so normal at first glance, then to see all of the hiding places, I will be more observant in the future.”
  • “I had no idea how common things that are in the household can be used for drug use.”
  • “Very informative, I learned a lot about how important it is to be vigilant and aware.

Information on future webinar series will be released in the coming weeks. For resources, visit  www.LaCrosseCPN.org or www.7CsHealthInitiative.co.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

