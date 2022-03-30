Previous infection not sufficient protection from COVID, 'hybrid immunity' most effective

Experts are cautioning that previous COVID infection does not offer sustained protection from the virus, and vaccination -- including booster doses -- are essential in evading severe disease.

Having had the coronavirus does produce what some refer to as "natural immunity," but studies have found the protection wanes relatively quickly. While vaccine efficacy also drops over time, it still reduces risk of contracting the virus -- and particularly hospitalization and death -- with the best results among those boosted. And for those previously infected and inoculated -- hybrid immunity -- the protection is greatest.

"If you get the vaccine after even moderate illness you're going to be super protected," says Megan Meller, infection preventionist with Gundersen Health System. "Moving forward those are really going to be the super stars in immune defense to another infection. If you had an earlier infection, run, don't walk, to get vaccinated."

A study from the Imperial College London COVID-19 response team found unvaccinated persons who previously had COVID had as little as 19% protection from reinfection with the omicron variant. A 2021 study from Kentucky, which looked at infections prior to omicron, found those recovered from COVID and uninoculated were twice as likely to be reinfected than those who recovered and had the shots.

Another study, published by Morbidity & Mortality Weekly, looked at COVID cases from January to September 2021 and showed among over 7,000 hospitalized COVID patients, the chance of reinfection was 5.5 times higher than among those vaccinated.

On March 23, 2022, the New England Journal of Medicine published a study which looked at four groups who had recovered from an omicron infection, including those vaccinated and not, and reviewed their neutralizing antibody levels against six variants, including omicron. Those unvaccinated had a mean 50 percent neutralizing antibody titer (the presence and level of antibodies in the blood) of 79.5 against omicron. In comparison, the mean titer against omicron in those inoculated was was 680.

Those unvaccinated also had "low-to-negligible "levels of neutralizing antibodies against the other variants studied. While those unvaccinated but previously infected had "higher and broader" protection than those unvaccinated and never infected, antibody levels "were more variable and lower overall than those seen in the vaccinated groups."

Per the CDC, those vaccinated and boosted were 3.5 times less likely to test positive for COVID-19 and 21 times less likely to die from of COVID-19 when omicron was the dominant variant.

Infection induced immunity from omicron for those unvaccinated may last between three to six months, with the shortened duration versus previous strains possibly due to it being an upper airway infection and generally more mild than a delta infection. The less severe the infection, the lower the level of immunity built.

Immune responses, notes Meller, vary from person to person, and some may not develop a "robust response" from infection.

"That can have a long term impact on how well your body is able to respond to another infection," Meller says. "That's where the advantage of getting the vaccine lies. It allows everyone to get a really strong baseline protection against infection."

In addition, long COVID is a risk for those with mild, moderate or severe cases, with the virus having the potential to increase chances of developing cardiovascular diseases and ongoing fatigue, headache, chest or joint pain or trouble concentrating.