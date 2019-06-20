Prince of Peace Lutheran Church will send 47 youths and adults to participate in a week of service to help residents of Middletown, Ohio.
The La Crescent group will participate in the mission trip sponsored by the Group Workcamps Foundation, and provide their own expenses and transportation to the camp. The youths and young adults will repair and weatherize family homes for elderly, low-income and disabled people who are unable to afford or perform the work themselves.
This will be the 18th workcamp trip that Dewey Severson of Prince of Peace will lead, along with eight other adults.
It will be a part of 440 young people from across the United States and Canada, representing many denominations, who together will provide more than 12,000 hours of free labor to the community, worth more than $65,000.
The group will depart at 10 a.m. June 22, and is asked to arrive at 9 a.m. at Prince of Peace Church, 21 North Hill St., La Crescent. They will return in the early evening of June 29. For more information, contact Cathy Beardmore at 608-780-6255.
