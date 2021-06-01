Prince tribute band to perform in Winona

An outdoor concert, featuring the Prince tribute band Chase & Ovation, will draw Winonans together at the Winona Bandshell on July 10.
The band, whose hometown is Minneapolis, has been traveling the world for years playing in tribute of Prince, including in the last decade of Prince’s life with his permission.
During the pandemic this summer, the band is sticking to the Minnesota area to serenade its fans.
Working to bring the band to the community is host Hurry Back Promotions, a Winona-based concert promotions company who is best known for their Highway 61 Concert Series.
“This event is for the loyal patrons of Hurry Back Productions, and the arts in general. It’s also for the individuals who make up the arts community and have endured 16 months of being unable to do what they love, and simply to earn a living,” the company’s founder Mike Slaggie said about the upcoming performance.
The Winona community is embracing the possibility of this show and others that will follow it as the area returns back to normal life.
“This is a re-opening of events in our community. I can’t think of a better venue to open up our city in than under the stars at our nearly 100-year-old bandshell,” Winona Mayor Scott Sherman said in a press release about the event.
Pat Mutter, director of Visit Winona, also said in the release, “Bringing concerts back is a great first step to returning to what was once considered normal. People really have a hunger for live music and an event like this. We encourage people to explore our city and all we have to offer.”
For more information about the event and future events from Hurry Back Productions, visit the business’s Facebook page or website hurryback.org.