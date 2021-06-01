Prince tribute band to perform in Winona

An outdoor concert, featuring the Prince tribute band Chase & Ovation, will draw Winonans together at the Winona Bandshell on July 10.

The band, whose hometown is Minneapolis, has been traveling the world for years playing in tribute of Prince, including in the last decade of Prince’s life with his permission.

During the pandemic this summer, the band is sticking to the Minnesota area to serenade its fans.

Working to bring the band to the community is host Hurry Back Promotions, a Winona-based concert promotions company who is best known for their Highway 61 Concert Series.

“This event is for the loyal patrons of Hurry Back Productions, and the arts in general. It’s also for the individuals who make up the arts community and have endured 16 months of being unable to do what they love, and simply to earn a living,” the company’s founder Mike Slaggie said about the upcoming performance.

The Winona community is embracing the possibility of this show and others that will follow it as the area returns back to normal life.