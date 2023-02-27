Second-grader Ava Hammes normally sits in a classroom chair, but sat at the principal's desk Monday at Southern Bluffs Elementary School to lead for a day.
"I'm excited pretty much about everything," said Ava.
Every year at the parent-teacher organization's holiday fair auction, students and their families bid for a chance to be principal for a day.
"Principal for a Day is a fun opportunity for a student to see the day in the life of a full school operation," said Maggie Maine, Southern Bluffs Elementary School principal in a press release. "I hope Ava experiences the impact and number of students a principal comes in contact with each day and the joy that comes along with working in education."
Ava's schedule was booked solid with leading an assembly, monitoring lunch and recess, and visiting classrooms. The second grader also looked forward to reading to a kindergarten class. "My little sister is in it, and I like to read to people," said Ava.
Ava later met with La Crosse School District Superintendent Aaron Engel to pitch her vision for the city's public schools.
The most pressing priority for Ava was extending the school's 30-minute recess.
"I'm going to ask him if we can have recess for an hour," said Ava, "so kids can play a little longer because they have to get their stuff on for winter and it takes kind of long."
Although Ava's tenure ended at the end of the day, she aspires to continue her career in education.
"I want to be a teacher," said Ava. "I like to teach preschool because I like to teach little kids."