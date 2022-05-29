Processing school shootings: Local experts share how to facilitate conversations and ease fears (copy)

A string of deadly shootings carried out by teens has left the country in a state of unease, and parents and educators are grappling with how to address the devastation and fears.

Most recently, in a Uvalde, Texas, classroom 19 young children and two teachers were slain by an 18 year old in a brutal gun attack, the most deadly school shooting since Sandy Hook. The heinous act followed the racially motivated gun murder of 10 — again by an 18 year old — at a Buffalo grocery store, and a shooting at a Michigan school, carried out by a 15 year old who left four dead.

According to Education Week, in 2022 there has already been 27 school shootings which resulted in injuries or deaths. Since 2018, there have been 119. In total, the Gun Violence Archive has recorded 212 mass shootings — incidents where at least four individuals, not counting the perpetrator, were shot and/or killed — so far this year.

In La Crosse, some schools and colleges undergo active threat training, and in late 2021 a series of threats against Coulee Region schools materialized, leading one high school to close for a day and others to increase police presence on the premises. Isolated incidents of gun violence have also impacted the area, with a Central High School student shot and killed just a week ago. Another victim was hospitalized with injuries.

On Thursday, La Crosse School District Superintendent Aaron Engel in an email to families expressed the district’s shock and sadness at the recent shootings, saying of the Uvalde tragedy, “We share in the heartbreak we are all feeling for the families who have lost a loved one due to this senseless act of violence. This, along with the awful racially-motivated violence in Buffalo, NY, and our own tragic loss of a student here in La Crosse have made this week challenging for so many of us.”

Engel shared counselors are available at all district school buildings, and students are strongly encouraged to visit the counseling office at any time.

“Additionally, we are continually working with the La Crosse Police Department and our school resource officers to ensure the ongoing safety of our schools and our community,” Engel said.

Dangers of gun access

In an interview with the Tribune last December, following the local threats, Dr. Emily Rae, psychiatrist and behavioral health specialist at Gundersen Health System, and Greg Head, therapist at Gundersen and part of the behavioral health team, stressed the dangers of keeping firearms in the home, and the crucialness of keeping them locked up at all times.

While some of the school shooters were old enough to purchase guns on their own, others have used those owned by parents or relatives.

Guns in the home should be unloaded, with ammunition and the gun itself locked up separately. As youth may know where keys to a gun safe are stored, a combination lock with a random code — not a birthdate or other easily guessed sequence — is safer. Locks which go directly on the gun can also be affixed prior to storing and locking it.

“Parents might hide the gun, but most kids know where the gun is hidden,” Rae said. Adults should always be in charge of the firearm, even if the child has had hunter safety or other gun handling courses. Head emphasized the importance of checking if homes visited by youth have guns on the premises, and making sure children understand the dangers of guns and threats.

“Most of us go through life just assuming those things won’t happen. And unfortunately, what we are asking people to do is to change that and assume the worst. Assume that you may not always know what’s going on with your child because that could be a fact. Assume that their friends and media are very influential because that’s a fact. And so it is better to take every precaution and and not need it, then not to take precautions and regret it later,” Head said.

“We tend to think if we bury our heads in the sand, the best will happen or it won’t happen to us,” Head continued. “Be proactive. It won’t increase the risk. We know that a responsible conversation with your children about gun safety will decrease the risk of an unintentional shooting.”

The unfortunate reality is guns can be easily brought into many public places, and not all schools are locked during the day or have security points or metal detectors. When a shooting is carried out, for survivors the mental health consequences can last a lifetime, and youth everywhere may develop anxiety around going to school for fear of it happening to them.

Starting the conversation

Dr. Lauren Baker, child and adolescent psychiatrist at Mayo Clinic Health System, says acknowledging what is happening is important, as there are likely conversations already happening with peers. Parents and guardians should ask what information their child is hearing, or what the discussions are like.

“That can give you a sense for where they’re coming from, and they may even share with you what their concerns are before you have to decide how far into it to go,” says Baker. “I would say something like, ‘You know, there have been some scary things happening at other places recently. Is that something you’re hearing about?’ and then asking, ‘What did you hear? What are you thinking about it?’”

How deep a conversation, and how much detail to discuss, is dependent on age, Baker says, who notes “some level of transparency” is better than avoiding the topic. Middle and high school students, she says, “probably have a little bit more range of understanding and are probably hearing more information than, say, elementary schools.”

It’s normal to “have big emotions, especially right after upsetting news like this,” Baker says, and both adults and children should allow the time to process those feelings. When youth express feeling concerned for their safety or hesitance to go to school, Baker says to consider how long the worry lasts.

“I really differentiate between having those emotions in the moment when this news is new and is really in a flurry of discussion, versus those concerns that last over a longer period of time,” Baker says. These types of tragedies, she says, are “associated with increased school absences for kids, even in settings not the location where an incident has happened. ... Being able to invite kids to share what emotions they’re having and express those emotions can be a good place to start so that they can move forward and be able to talk about a problem, solve some of their specific concerns.”

Baker suggests asking open ended questions and, for young children, offering up words that might fit what they are experiencing.

“(They) may not have language that’s as developed as adults have, and so they may not know what words really describe (a) feeling on the inside,” she says, adding that a prompt such as asking them what makes them feel safe and unsafe can be a starting point.

For teens, Baker advises not limiting what they know about these shootings but rather the time spent following the news.

“We don’t want to be watching news for hours and hours and hours, even as adults. That can get us to be really worked up about the information, probably more than we need to because it’s upsetting information. (It likely) only takes 30 minutes to an hour to get what information is really available out there,” Baker says. Watching the news together can be an opportunity to have deeper discussions.

Touching on social media is an additional consideration, with two of the recent shooters live streaming their attacks or posting about their guns or intentions online. All threats, Rae said, should taken seriously. Challenges, such as a Tik Tok dare to call in threats to schools, have also circulated. And misinformation — the Uvalde shooter was misidentified by some as a transgender illegal immigrant — is rampant, as are diverse opinions about gun ownership and rights.

“There are going to be a lot of different opinions about what happened and what we should do about it, and sometimes there can even be differences in opinion between kids and adults in the same home,” Baker says. “So try to facilitate open conversations about how that affects people individually — what they are feeling emotionally is a good place to stay in neutral ground.”

Parents, perhaps even more so than their children, may also experience heightened fears and stress in light of the recent school shooting, and Baker encourages talking to other adults to process feelings and find support. Children read and feed off their parents’ emotions, and while it is good for children to see adults express their feelings — including being sad or crying — openly sobbing or acting frantic can increase their stress level. Baker suggests stepping away to calm down.

When it comes to keeping children safe, some situations are out of your control, she notes. Everyday our choices carry risk, and it is important to consider the spectrum of risk/reward. Keep routines as normal as possible to help with sense of security.

“We want our kids to be going to school, we want them to get the social benefits of being at school, we want them to be getting the learning and the intellectual and academic benefits of that,” Baker says. “Being able to talk with kids about how those things are important and valuable, and that we want to keep living our life, is really relevant. And then talking about what actual (things) we can do to make it feel safer, being aware of what feels out of the normal and knowing who to talk to when something doesn’t feel right.”

The La Crosse Police Department asks anyone with school safety concerns to call La Crosse Area Crime Stoppers at 608-784-TIPS or submit online at https://www.p3tips.com/459. People can also download the Crime Stoppers App “P3” to submit a tip via cell phone.

