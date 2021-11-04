Proficiency rates down among students statewide, but La Crosse schools see lesser drop

The recently released 2020-21 Wisconsin Student Assessment System exam results show that proficiency rates statewide have dropped since 2019, though the School District of La Crosse is seeing a lesser decline in scores.

With the spring 2020 waiver of WSAS exams, the assessments conducted in spring 2021 can only be compared to those of 2019. On the majority of assessments, proficiency decline was less than the state average. Not all students statewide and locally were included in testing.

"Pandemic instruction and learning is not the ideal learning environment for many," said director of curriculum, instruction, and assessment Michael Lichucki. "Despite the unprecedented challenges, the educators and students of the School District of La Crosse persevered and it is a testament to the hard work of students, families, and our educators that pandemic learning loss was less than the rest of the state."

Statewide, the Aspire assessment for English language arts among students in 9th and 10th grades found 17.3% scored below basic, compared to 14.4% in La Crosse. In Wisconsin, 6.2% had advanced scores, as did 7.3% in La Crosse. Respectively, advanced scores in 2018-19 were achieved by 9.2% and 6.3%.

In math, below basic scores were assessed for 30.1% of state students and 26.1% of La Crosse School District students. Scoring proficient were 21.2% and 25.1%, respectively. While 4.7% of La Crosse students ranked advanced, less than 1% of students statewide did so. In 2018-19, the advanced percentages were 5% for the former and 10% for the latter.

Science scores in 2020-21 were higher in La Crosse than statewide, though reading levels in the ready or exceeding readiness category were lower than state average.

The composite ACT score for 11th graders was 18.6 for La Crosse and 19.1 for the state. In 2019-20, those numbers were 19.1 and 19.8.

Under the Forward Proficiency category of students in grades 3-8, students locally ranked worse in language arts, math, science and social studies in 2020-21. In La Crosse, the percentage of proficiency students in math was 27.3% for 2020-21, compared to 38.8% in 2018-19. Statewide, those numbers were 33.6% and 43.4%.

Overall, for Forward Proficiency white students were more likely to score proficient or advanced than their Black, Hispanic and Asian peers. Those considered socioeconomically disadvantaged also scored lower.

"During a school year of unprecedented challenges, and in the middle of a once-in-a-lifetime pandemic, our educators and students persevered," says state Superintendent Jill Underly. "Participation and proficiency rates look different than other years, and that is not surprising considering the extraordinary circumstances and challenges faced everywhere in our state, including schools and districts.

"Make no mistake, students learned many lessons this year – in resilience, time management, technology, and problem solving – that may not be reflected in a standardized assessment, and we continue to have work to do to ensure our students are growing, learning, and feel safe and supported at school."

To help students catch up and excel after the pandemic, the School District of La Crosse is utilizing ESSER (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief) federal funds.

"The focus of this work is moving the needle for students academically, social-emotionally, and behaviorally to have the greatest positive impact on students with the funds available," the district says.

The district also follows a Strategic Plan for Educational Equity, which addresses the areas of educators' knowledge, skills and dispositions; curriculum; systems of support; district and building leadership; and community collaboration.

Information on public school performance can be found at http://wisedash.dpi.wi.gov.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

