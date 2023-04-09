Every job brings with it unique challenges and emotional strain. But few occupations impact mental health as significantly as that of first responders, some 85% of whom report adverse symptoms.

First responders — including firefighters, EMTs and police — are highly susceptible to toxic stress and trauma. Nationwide, between 80% and 90% are exposed to trauma or traumatic events, according to state’s Department of Health Resilient Wisconsin program. Despite the working conditions, only 35% have been clinically diagnosed with depression, PTSD or other mental health concerns.

“Mental health has always been kind of stigmatized, especially in public service or health care in general,” said Gundersen Health System Tri-State Ambulance supervisor of clinical services Steve Hensley, who has worked in the field for over 13 years. “(A decade ago) it was still very a much a ‘bury it and move on’ approach.”

In recent years, Gundersen, which has always offered counseling and mental health assistance through its employee assistance programs, has taken more initiative in helping first responders achieve and maintain mental wellness, partnering with Stein Counseling and Consulting Services and developing a peer support group.

“The (employee assistance program staff) do a really nice job and provide some amazing services, but they don’t understand the things that we’ve gone through,” Hensley said. “With peer supporters we’ve seen a significant benefit.”

Mentally taxing

Trauma and toxic stress develop when faced with “strong, frequent or prolonged challenges.” For many people, these challenges can include abuse, neglect or violence; for first responders, trauma and toxic stress are sparked by the responsibility of helping others in a crisis. It is common, according to the Resilient Wisconsin program, to internalize the experiences of those in peril.

“It’s constant traumas,” said outpatient therapist and Stein Counseling clinical supervisor Brienne Shaker. “Where you or I may have one or two traumas in our entire lifetime, they’re having a trauma every day, or six times a day. And I wouldn’t even call it secondary trauma. Not being able to save someone, that’s a trauma.”

As a result, first responders may develop insomnia, rapid heart beat, high blood pressure, weight gain or loss, or a feeling of needing to be “on guard” or hyper aware at all times.

“Nationwide, we’re seeing chronic headaches, increased cortisol levels, cardiovascular issues and sleep deprivation, where they try to go to sleep and never can really fall asleep,” Hensley said. “So they’re coming in kind of like zombies, working their way through and trying to get through the day on minimal sleep. Our job is very fast-paced, and you’re at the mercy of when the alarms go off for us to go.”

In many fields of work, employees are able to find satisfaction from a completed project: a fixed problem, a happy customer. For first responders, giving it their all sometimes isn’t enough.

“We are the first in or the first line for a lot of these patients on what could be the worst day of their life — they just lost a loved one or a family member or a friend,” Hensley said. “Creating that separation is really essential, but it’s difficult. We have all seen or heard things that we wish we hadn’t. We’ve seen people die in front of us where, no matter what we’ve done, no matter all the resources we’ve exhausted, we weren’t able to bring back. And that’s heartbreaking.

“And we’ve heard the screams and the tears from family members that have lost their loved ones. And we’ve been the ones forced to to tell them that their loved one is dead.”

Facing these challenges day after day, and all too often seeing people pass away before their eyes, can be too much for some to take. Turnover among first responders is high — up to 36% in 2022, per the American Ambulance Association. Most alarmingly, these professionals are 10% more likely to attempt suicide than those in other fields of work, and the rate of those who took their own lives outnumbered all line-of-duty deaths in 2017.

With first responders suffering from depression and PTSD at a five times higher rate, “this is a mentally exhausting and mentally draining occupation,” Hensley said.

“So many people have gone through these horrible experiences and buried them, because once you clear that horrible, horrible call, you have to take another call and give that patient the best of you,” he said. “Everybody’s trying to dump 10 gallons of emotions in a 5-gallon bucket. It’s not about if it’s ever going to overflow or if it’s ever going to come out. It’s more of when.”

Health support

Resilient Wisconsin provides training on how to recognize the symptoms and risks associated with toxic stress and shares methods of self-care, as well as outside resources. Through Stein Counseling, Tri-State staff have learned how to preserve their mental health as a team with internal support groups, and are also able to participate in one-on-one sessions with a professional counselor.

“The idea came about a couple of years ago to really try to prevent turnover within that field and to help with their mental health, because that’s lacking for all first responders,” Shaker said. “Our role is to train the first responders themselves to respond to each other. If we give a first responder the right tools they can process their traumatic calls together, promoting good mental health, promoting a safe work environment and promoting conversation amongst each other.”

On the individual level, Shaker teaches the first responders breathing techniques, mindfulness, narrative therapy and regulatory exercises to help process feelings and feel safe sharing with others, rather than “keeping it to themselves.”

“I do think, sadly, in the world of first responding we as the general public just expect them to do this and to serve us because it’s their job,” she said. “So they just own it and they don’t talk about it, when in reality they need to be talking about it more than anybody.”

The opportunity to express emotions, Hensley said, is imperative.

“Taking care of our mental health is incredibly, incredibly crucial for the service that we provide to the public, because if we’re not good for ourselves, we’re not good for anybody else,” he said. “Being that resource for each other and allowing people to actually talk about their feelings and talk about their emotions and get some of those things off their chest will make their journey through through this occupation a lot lighter.”

As a supervisor, Hensley ensures first responders feel supported and are able to take necessary time off from work. After especially traumatic calls, he facilitates debriefings for the team to openly discuss their thoughts and reactions. Tri-State also utilizes the Peer Connect app, which allows first responders nationwide to communicate and share education and training materials related to mental health. Emphasis is placed on work-life balance and helping those in the profession recognize their value.

“For myself and for a lot of my peers, the reward we get from patients is just enormous,” Hensley said. “They don’t have to be the big, crazy (circumstances) — it can be a sweet little old lady, sweet little guy that have fallen on the floor that just want us to come in to make sure their hip is OK. It’s that general appreciation of being able to actually help somebody on one of their worst days of their life.”

Shaker urges friends and family members of first responders to lend an ear or encourage them to seek help if they seem depressed, anxious or despondent. First responders are resilient, but they need support.

“I’m humbled to work with them,” said Shaker. “They save people every day, and their drive to continue to work every day is amazing. It’s so rewarding to be able to help them do that.”

For more information on Resilient Wisconsin, visit shorturl.at/dimqu.

