Some people love the experience of pregnancy, feeling aglow and full of excitement. Others wake up to swollen ankles and nausea, counting down the days to labor.
But for those struggling with mental health or addiction issues, the discomfort goes beyond the physical and the stress can be unbearable, leading to despondency, relapses or suicidal thoughts.
More than 13 percent of women experience major depressive symptoms during pregnancy, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, and more than 14 percent will suffer from postpartum depression in the year following delivery. Many more likely go undiagnosed during the perinatal period, which spans from the beginning of the pregnancy to 12 months post birth.
With few obstetricians and delivery nurses trained to diagnose or address psychiatric and substance abuse issues, the United Healthcare Foundation in 2017 provided $1.2 million in funding for the development of the Periscope Project, also known as Perinatal Specialty Consult Psychiatry Extension, with the Medical College of Wisconsin.
The program was founded to address the lack of depression screening initiatives in the state and the common practice of health-care providers to “discontinue or delay initiation of antidepressant medication when pregnancy or breastfeeding is identified due to fears about medication safety.”
The program, which has 650 participating care providers, including Mayo Clinic Health System and Gundersen Health System in La Crosse, allows a physician or nurse to get a perinatal psychiatrist on the line in an average of six minutes to address any concerns or questions they have regarding a patient’s mental health.
Consultations last about 10 minutes, with one of the three participating psychiatrists addressing treatment options and educational and community resource information.
“One of the things we are most proud of is our call-back time,” says Periscope program director Dr. Christina Wichman, who takes the majority of the average 60 calls per month. “Ideally we can call back while the patient is still in the office, so they have a plan in place by the time they leave.”
With a general shortage of specialty psychiatrists in Wisconsin, Periscope allows patients and their providers to bypass the sometimes months-long waitlist for an appointment opening. The program is free to both provider and patient, and will be funded in 2020 by the Department of Health.
According to the Medical College of Wisconsin, mental-health disorders are the leading complication of pregnancy, with about 66 percent of calls to Periscope concerning mood disorders. Anxiety disorders comprised 32 percent, with seven percent each for substance abuse or ADHD and six percent for psychosis.
Of those calls, 28 percent were initiated by OB/GYN physicians, 16 percent by midwives, 14 percent by psychiatrists and seven percent each by family medicine physicians and OB/GYN nurse practitioners.
Wichman often fields queries about the use of medications during both pregnancy and breastfeeding, including antidepressants or the utilization of MET (methadone) for pregnant or postnatal mothers with opioid addictions.
Other calls have concerned patients using other illicit drugs or struggling with alcoholism, seeking resources or recommendations for residential or inpatient facilities or simply how to broach “this very difficult conversation.”
“(Hospitals and providers in general) don’t do a good job of systematically screening moms for drug use,” Wichman says.
Dr. Costa Sousou, a practicing OB/GYN and chair of the La Crosse Mayo Clinic Health System Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, says the department uses the program on average six times a year, on one occasion for a mother struggling with addiction but most generally concerning questions about the safety of depression or anxiety medications late in pregnancy or connecting patients with counseling services.
“Being able to speak with a perinatal psychiatrist allows us the opportunity to put our heads together with her and help determine what steps to take,” Sousou says. “It brings a different perspective from someone who is very educated in perinatal psychiatry.”
Sousou likens the program to a “curbside consult,” a term for when a treating physician requests informal information or advice about caring for their patient or is seeking the answer to an academic question from a colleague.
“She almost allows us to think out loud,” Sousou says of Wichman, who may offer new input or give confirmation that his intended course of action is correct.
Common queries involve whether the mental-health benefits of a patient taking their prescribed SSRI antidepressant during late term pregnancy outweigh the slight risk of using the medication in late term.
According to Mayoclinic.org, “Experiencing major depression during pregnancy is associated with an increased risk of premature birth, low birth weight, decreased fetal growth or other problems for the baby. Unstable depression during pregnancy also increases the risk of postpartum depression, early termination of breast-feeding and difficulty bonding with your baby ... Overall, the risk of birth defects and other problems for babies of mothers who take antidepressants during pregnancy is very low. Still, few medications have been proved safe during pregnancy and certain types of antidepressants have been associated with a higher risk of complications for babies.”
Periscope has proven a valuable resource statewide, with a survey of participating care providers showing 100 percent were satisfied with the program. Additionally, the 70 survey respondents agreed they would use the information going forward.
“Really what our goal is is to apply that knowledge to the entire patient population,” Wichman says.
Sousou offers his own glowing review of Periscope.
“We love it,” Sousou says. “...It’s a really neat innovation.”
