The School District of La Crosse faces difficult issues due to changing enrollment patterns, budget shortfalls, aging buildings and a need to increase the dialogue with the community.

A referendum question is on the April ballot after a referendum question was voted down by the community in November.

The public is invited to a LeaderEthics program on Wednesday, March 1, that will examine these issues.

Rusty Cunningham, former executive editor of the Tribune, will moderate a discussion featuring Superintendent Aaron Engel and Vicki Markussen, publisher and owner of BizNews Greater La Crosse.

It will be from 7 to 8 p.m. at the Lunda Center at Western Technical College.

There is no admission fee. The program also can be seen virtually -- register at leaderethics.us.

