Program to focus on legislation affecting women's health

The League of Women Voters of the Lacrosse Area will host a Zoom Lunch and Learn presentation on current bills in the Wisconsin legislature that affect women’s health February 9 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Courtney Hayward, government relations specialist from Planned Parenthood Advocates of Wisconsin, will present.

The struggle to maintain women’s constitutional right to privacy regarding her health and reproductive choices remains an important issue for the League of Women Voters. The LWV’s formal position “that public policy in a pluralistic society must affirm the constitutional right of privacy of the individual to make reproductive choices. Every US resident should have access to affordable, quality health care, including birth control and the privacy to make reproductive choices.”

You can register for this event and find out more about the League of Women Voters policy statements on our website at www.lwvlacrosse.org.

