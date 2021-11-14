Program to offer update on La Crosse River Marsh Restoration Project

The City of La Crosse Parks, Recreation, and Forestry Department has launched a multi-year restoration project to address hydrology, habitat and recreational infrastructure in the La Crosse River Marsh.

SmithGroup, Inc. is providing professional environmental services to evaluate historic and current conditions, design changes, prepare work plans and estimates, and manage construction.

Stakeholders, including Friends of the La Crosse River Marsh, are providing local assistance. Leah Miller of the Parks Department and Casey Meehan of the Friends of the Marsh will be co-hosts for this webinar.

Log in on Wednesday, Nov. 17, at 6:30 p.m. for a Zoom webinar to review the first year of the project and see what’s coming next. Dave Wolmutt, principal engineer for SmithGroup, and his team of specialists will kick off the webinar with a presentation focusing on their analysis of marsh hydrology, habitat, and trails, followed by Q&A, with questions coming from audience members.

The SmithGroup presentation will be saved and uploaded onto the Parks, Recreation, and Forestry and Friends of the Marsh web pages for later viewing. All questions, will be answered and posted as FAQs also on these web pages. Community members attending the webinar do not need to pre-register. Click on the Zoom link found on the Friends of the Marsh web page https://www.friendsofthelacrosserivermarsh.com/

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0