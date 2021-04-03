 Skip to main content
Progress 2021: COVID-19 vaccination rollout
December marked the statewide and local kick-off of COVID-19 vaccination, and over three months later inoculations continue to pick up pace as more individuals become eligible and a third incarnation of the vaccine is distributed to La Crosse County providers.

Currently, the state is in its second-to-last eligibility phase, with those 16 and older with select health conditions allowed to make appointments as of March 22. On April 5, all adults will be able to schedule their shots.

Inoculations are available at sites including Gundersen Health System, Mayo Clinic Health System, the Community Vaccine Clinic at UW-La Crosse and Walgreens locations citywide.

Eligible individuals can schedule their appointments via their provider, on the Walgreens website, or through the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

Vaccine registry information can be found at https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/vaccine-registry.htm, or call 844-684-1064.

Vaccination by the numbers (data as of April 2)

Wisconsin

  • 2,978,088 doses
  • 19% fully vaccinated

La Crosse County

  • 69,524 doses
  • 23% fully vaccinated

Doses administered statewide per vaccine incarnation

  • Moderna: 1,335,022
  • Pfizer: 1,566,834
  • Johnson & Johnson (Janssen): 76,089

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

