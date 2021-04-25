Progress 2021: Downtown La Crosse preparing to make a comeback

“That has allowed us to sort of weather this and sort of almost let us hibernate a little bit until things blow over,” McArdle said.

An ill-timed start At Meringue Bakery & Café, the start of the pandemic met the opening of its brick and mortar store on Main Street, a complicated beginning.

Originally set to open in March, which owner Jen Barney called “really poor timing,” the bakery had to slowly roll out its opening over several months, starting with pre-orders only, until finally opening in June.

“I think for me it was just a very humbling experience of just rolling with the punches and learning what the demand was, and just trying to service our customers in the best way we could with the situation we had,” Barney said.

When Barney opened the bakery, she had planned on creating wedding cakes as the core of her business. But like most things, weddings took a hit because of the pandemic, turning from large gatherings with hundreds of guests to backyard parties with just a few dozen. Barney said the average ticket on a typical wedding cake had gone down about 80% in the last year.

The bakery has been ebbing and flowing with the changing climate and demand, adjusting its hours twice in the last year and focusing more on day-to-day items.