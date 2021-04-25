Progress 2021: Downtown La Crosse preparing to make a comeback

Last March, the once bustling, vibrant downtown La Crosse went dark.
Seemingly overnight, storefronts closed and restaurants shifted to takeout only, while events that would usually draw crowds to the downtown were crossed off the calendar as the pandemic barrelled in.
“Everything that brought people downtown was gone, missing. Like many other cities, downtown La Crosse was pretty much like a ghost town,” said Terry Bauer, the director of Downtown Mainstreet Inc.
But businesses and nonprofits persevered, finding creative ways to stay afloat and adapt until it was once again safe to return to normal. And now, they’re preparing to make a comeback this summer.
“I think on the horizon here we have a really positive upside,” Bauer said.
Soon, the much-loved events and shops and a safer environment are expected to bring life back to downtown La Crosse.
“I wouldn’t say they were totally prepared for something as devastating as this. But they were able to put what they had in reserve, and what they received from government grants or loans, the stimulus package — they were able to survive,” Bauer said of downtown businesses.
When things shut down, many stores and shops had to let staff go and reduce hours, some even temporarily closing until things got better.
Significant events that would usually draw hundreds of people and booming business to downtown were cancelled, such as Mother’s Day, St. Patrick’s Day, graduations, Oktoberfest, Irishfest, Moon Tunes and more. Bauer said that in 2020, businesses reported seeing a 30-40% decline.
Shows stop at
Weber Center The Weber Center for the Performing Arts on Front Street has been at intermission for more than a year.
“As you can imagine, it’s been kind of devastating,” said executive director Dillon McArdle.
“Since March 16 of 2020 our doors have been closed to the public. And we have cancelled countless, dozens of performances, community events,” and more, he said.
The event and performing arts center’s doors are still closed, and most of its staff still laid off, McArdle saying of 16-18 part-time employees that work box offices, concessions or custodial work and a few full-time staff, only about an eighth, or less, are back.
Despite no shows, the Weber Center has been running in the background, hanging on until it is finally curtain time again.
McArdle said he immediately felt like the pandemic would not be short term and “started thinking outside the box,” cutting $5,000-10,000 out of the Weber Center’s monthly expenses. At the same time, the La Crosse Community Theatre, which operates out of the Center, had an “incredible” year for patron donations to supplement revenues.
“That has allowed us to sort of weather this and sort of almost let us hibernate a little bit until things blow over,” McArdle said.
An ill-timed start At Meringue Bakery & Café, the start of the pandemic met the opening of its brick and mortar store on Main Street, a complicated beginning.
Originally set to open in March, which owner Jen Barney called “really poor timing,” the bakery had to slowly roll out its opening over several months, starting with pre-orders only, until finally opening in June.
“I think for me it was just a very humbling experience of just rolling with the punches and learning what the demand was, and just trying to service our customers in the best way we could with the situation we had,” Barney said.
When Barney opened the bakery, she had planned on creating wedding cakes as the core of her business. But like most things, weddings took a hit because of the pandemic, turning from large gatherings with hundreds of guests to backyard parties with just a few dozen. Barney said the average ticket on a typical wedding cake had gone down about 80% in the last year.
The bakery has been ebbing and flowing with the changing climate and demand, adjusting its hours twice in the last year and focusing more on day-to-day items.
Part of the give and take of a downtown though is each other, businessowners and officials emphasized.
At the Weber Center, its shows would often bring business to those around it such as Piggy’s Restaurant or the Waterfront Restaurant or Tavern, and offices downtown would typically order pastries from Meringue for their employees — things that suddenly disappeared with the pandemic.
“Downtown, one store by itself can’t survive by itself,” said Abbie Leithold-Gerzema, who co-owns Leithold Music, one of Downtown La Crosse’s oldest businesses.
“You doing well helps us do well as well,” she said. “It’s a symbiotic relationship with our neighbors.”
They saw this prove itself around the holidays, Bauer saying it was “uncharacteristic” from the previous pandemic months, some shops seeing their best Decembers ever, as they saw the community rally around small businesses and downtown work cohesively to bring the public back.
And it’s that just that type of “symbiotic relationship” that will help Downtown La Crosse make its comeback.
The Comeback
This summer, Downtown La Crosse expects to see a spark of its old self back, with a slate of old and new events back on the calendar.
This includes a car show in August, Logger’s Day in June, Moon Tunes and Concert Band returning to Riverside Park, Fourth of July Riverfest, Irishfest, Oktoberfest and more, all while more businesses have shifted to offer safer options for shopping, eating and visiting.
“Having all these things back online have a significant impact for traffic downtown,” Bauer said, saying that better weather, an uptick in the economy and lower COVID-19 numbers “are all signs or indicators that we’ll gradually ramp back up to where we were at before — or an even better place.”
“Even better” is the motto for businesses preparing for the hopeful boom to Downtown La Crosse soon, as many are excited to roll out new operations, products and services that they’ve either adapted to or found a need for during the pandemic.
At Leithold Music, which has been a La Crosse business since 1888 and in its historic building on Fourth Street since 1962, the family said they’ve been lucky throughout the pandemic.
“The community has really supported us and tried to shop locally. We’ve been very fortunate,” Leithold-Gerzema said, adding the longstanding business has built trust in the community and has experienced and survived other downturns in the past.
But a big aspect to the support? She said, “People still wanted to make music.”
That doesn’t mean it wasn’t a challenge. Inside the music store where musicians can buy and rent instruments, accessories and music, new COVID protocols were implemented, while recitals were put on hold and lessons moved to virtual or behind a mask.
But the biggest difference, Leithold-Gerzema said, has been schools, where she typically works closely with bands and choirs to recruit and supply new members. Adapting to COVID has helped them find new ways to assist and still create excitement.
The landmark downtown business is now building off that persistent excitement for music it saw through the pandemic by renovating its 1890 building, formerly a furniture store that has been largely untouched since the Leitholds moved in.
The facade of the building is getting a facelift, and through the renovation, the family is finding some historical elements that have been hidden for decades.
“We’re rediscovering gems about the building,” said Leithold-Gerzema.
Specifically, crews have discovered “rare” prism glass that was boarded up and protected behind the Leithold sign that will be restored, something a lot of downtown stores are rediscovering during renovations. The glass was used to extend light further into a room before quality electricity.
Leithold is also planning to unboard a bay window on the second floor where it displays its grand pianos and has its recital room. The window, which is visible from the exterior, has been boarded up inside since 1950.
The renovation of the historic downtown music store will come as more and more live performances and musicians are able to hit the stage again, as the arts experiences a renaissance in the aftermath of the pandemic.
“I think everybody is ready to experience live music performances, whether it’s playing in their school band or the Da Capo Band that rehearses at our store, or the concerts in the park,” Leithold-Gerzema said.
“People are just so starved for that, we missed that,” she said. “I think there’s going to be a resurgence in appreciation for live music, and just being able to share your music and participate.”
After shifting gears often upon launching the Meringue Bakery, Barney is excited to offer some new ways for people to experience the shop.
Through several grants, the business has been able to add new tools that helped them adapt to the pandemic, including growing their online presence. Soon Barney has plans to offer online classes and ship products nationwide, something she’s always wanted to move towards but the pandemic catapulted her there.
But a big new feature at the bakery that visitors can experience now is its new lunch menu, where Barney and her team are making sandwiches out of homemade croissants daily and more.
Between that and people returning to downtown offices, and more weddings on the calendar for the next year or two, the comeback feels close for Meringue.
“There’s a lot of hope in the future,” Barney said.
Renovations in place
And soon, people will be able to experience a show or two at the Weber Center, as well. Youth camps will begin again this July leading up to a “full-fledged” youth production of the musical “Frozen” in August, followed by concerts lined up starting September through the end of the year.
But officials are also excited about some renovations they’ve been working on in the background to make attending shows even safer, including a more digital ticketing process and a new HVAC system that will help purify the air and make it safer to be indoors.
The Center is preparing to adapt all the way up to opening night for new protocols and more, but is excited to be back on stage soon.
“We’re just keeping our ear to the ground and we are very much willing to adapt and remain completely flexible,” McArdle said. “We just want to get back to open again and get back to what we do best.”
No matter what a downtown shop has done to prepare for the comeback, they’re ready for it. And so are all those that have come to know and love the spirit of Downtown La Crosse.
“There’s just so much to offer downtown. It’s not just our stores,” Bauer said. “It’s the culture and the way of life.”