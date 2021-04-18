Progress 2021: Higher Education in La Crosse

The 2020 college experience, and into the spring 2021 semester, was nothing any student — or professor — could have imagined.
When the coronavirus pandemic hit La Crosse 13 months ago, schools from grade school to higher education institutes scrambled to keep pupils and instructors safe while still offering classes.
At Viterbo University, UW-La Crosse and Western Technical College, classes at points went virtual, most on-campus centers closed for periods of time, and school clubs and class trips were called off.
Everyone from freshman to seniors found themselves missing out on beloved elements of the college years, from parties to packed-stadium sports events. On an academic level, many felt short changed without lecture halls, labs and the the level of attention only in-person instruction can offer.
Still, local higher education institutes worked diligently to balance health and learning, offering on-site COVID-19 testing and designating quarantine and isolation rooms.
In recent months, schools have slowly began moving towards a traditional college environment. For those attending or teaching classes on campus, masks continue to be worn and precautions are prioritized.
With the COVID-19 vaccine is now open to the college age demographic — as of April 5, all persons 16 and older became eligible — fall semester 2021 is anticipated to look more like a classic campus, ideally with gatherings given the go ahead and face coverings a thing of the past.
In February, UW-L Chancellor Joe Gow sent a message to students, stating, “Sometimes, it feels as if COVID-19 will never end, and we’ll never get back to the best parts of our old traditions. But I assure you there is a light at the end of the tunnel,” and urging them to follow precautions to help make a return to normalcy a reality.
The past year has upended education, but La Crosse colleges remain strong and committed to upholding the values and offerings that draw in students from the state, nation and worldwide. Here, a look at the histories and notable features of each school.
UW-La CrosseThe largest of La Crosse’s higher education facilities, UW-L has 9,489 undergraduates and 979 graduate students — hailing from 41 different states and 37 countries — enrolled. Currently, 102 undergraduate, 30 graduate, and two doctoral programs are offered.
UW-L got its start in 1905, when the state legislature allocated $10,000 to purchase a site for a “normal school,” by definition an institute designed to train high school graduates to be teachers. In 1909, the school officially opened and within a few years fitness and sports became popular among students, with the Physical Education Club formed in 1912 and the School of Physical Education opened one year later.
UW-L continues to be known for exercise and sports science over a century later, and today a high number of students — 87% — participate in recreational sports.
Then called La Crosse Normal, the university changed names to the La Crosse State Teachers College in 1927 and began offering four-year degrees in physical education and secondary education. In 1964, the school again was renamed, becoming Wisconsin State University-La Crosse and was organized into Colleges of Education, Physical Education, and Arts, Letters, and Sciences. Seven years later, the institute became part of the UW system and underwent its final name switch, to UW-La Crosse.
Early steps toward diversity included the Women’s Self Governing Association, formed in the 1940s, and in 1972 the first annual minority studies conference was held. Today, inclusion efforts include multiple clubs, such as Black Student Unity, Chinese Students and Scholars Association, Diversity Organization Coalition and Disability Rights, Education, Activism, and Mentoring (DREAM).
What is now a school landmark, the Veterans Memorial Stadium was purchased from the city for just $1 in 1988, and two decades later was revamped into the $16.6 million Veteran’s Memorial Field Sports Complex.
Also of great pride for the campus are the La Crosse Medical Health Science Consortium, where cutting edge research and genome sequencing is conducted, and the $82 million Prairie Springs Science Center, which opened in 2018. The next phase of the Center is awaiting state budget approval.
Viterbo UniversityViterbo got its start in 1890 with the Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration as the St. Rose Normal School, with college classes offered starting in 1923 and four-year degrees 16 years later. The school became Viterbo College in 1937, and in 2000 gained university status.
In fall 2020, Viterbo had 2,521 students, with 1,630 undergraduates — 40 programs are available — and 891 graduate students among eight programs. The average class is 19 students, with an 11:1 student to faculty ratio.
As a Catholic school, great emphasis is put on core values: Contemplation, reflecting upon the presence of God in our lives and work; Hospitality, welcoming everyone we encounter as an honored guest; Integrity, striving for honesty in everything we say and do; Service, working for the common good in the spirit of humility and joy; and Stewardship, practicing responsible use of all resources in our trust.
Since 1999, the D.B. Reinhard Institute for Ethics in Leadership has placed a focus on leading ethical lives and bettering the community.
Renowned for its nursing program, Viterbo’s first doctoral of nursing program was offered in 2013. More four-year nurse graduates come from Viterbo than any other private university in Wisconsin, and almost 20% of Wisconsin private college nursing graduates were Viterbo students.
In addition to classroom learning, nursing students receive hands-on education in clinical settings at local hospitals and medical facilities. The job placement rate for those who complete the graduate nursing program is 100%.
Social justice and inclusion on campus became more greatly prioritized recently, with 2021 bringing the development of hate/bias response teams and hate/bias policies; the drafting of a land acknowledgement statement and commitment to greater understanding of regional indigenous populations; and the hiring of an external firm to assist in making Viterbo’s handbook and website more reflective of inclusion, equity and social justice. Town halls and listening sessions, campus climate surveys, and Viterbo Speaks Up, where students, families, and staff can report incidents of concern, where introduced over the past few years.
Unique to Viterbo is the Fine Arts Center which, prior to the coronavirus crisis, offered music, dance and theater performances from renowned groups and professionals as well as esteemed speakers.
Coming up on 50 years, the Fine Arts Center hosts entertainment for all ages and demographics and is poised for a post-COVID comeback.
Western Technical CollegeFounded in 1912 as Western Wisconsin Technical College, the school has around 4,000 students and over 100 programs to earn certificates, associate degrees or technical diplomas. Fields of study include architecture and construction, hospitality and tourism, criminal justice, marketing, finance and the health sciences.
With a semester’s tuition averaging $4,065, it is the least expensive local higher education institute, and a remarkable 99% of graduates are employed within six months. Every program offered has an advisory committee of local industry professionals who ensure student training meets the skills required for a specific job.
Western is an open enrollment school, meaning all applicants are accepted, regardless of GPA, high school standing or other factors affecting acceptance at most colleges. Adding to its accessibility, through the Western Foundation scholarships and grants are made available to students, and more than 500 scholarships of up to $2,500 are offered.
Under Western’s Apprenticeship Program, students work with a qualified tradesperson for a paid experience in tandem with the coursework needed for their associate’s degree.
Western students can explore “non-traditional occupations,” careers in which a specific gender comprises under a fourth of the workforce. The school’s Women Initiative Network serves as a resource and support system for females, including those entering predominantly male fields.
The college attracts individuals of all economic, ethnic, and cultural backgrounds, as well as those who have had struggles with the law. Through Project Proven, a re-entry program for incarcerated individuals, persons who may not otherwise be able to take classes are given an opportunity to improve their outcomes and prospects for the future.
The Equity, Inclusion, and Community Engagement Center and the Multicultural Center help empower, support and advocate on behalf of underserved or underrepresented students.
Of note is Western’s commitment to sustainability. The American College and University President’s Climate Commitment works to reduce and ultimately eliminate all a college’s global warming emissions, and Western has implemented energy-saving initiatives that, in addition to helping the environment, have resulted in $1 million in savings.
Western has become an example for other organizations working toward sustainability, and has received local, state, and national recognition for its environmental impact.
Meet these 28 notable UW-La Crosse alumni
Shelmina Abji, 1985, computer science
Dylan Bates, 1999, physical therapy
Barry Beaty, 1971, biology
Jason Church, 2011, political science
Russell Cleary, 1951-53, pre-law
Darryle Clott, 1966, English and history; 1971, masters of education
Barbara Gibson, 1978, physical education/teaching
Brian Gutekunst, 2016, sports management
Roger Harring, 1958, physical education/teaching
Amy Huchthausen, 1999, sports management
Theodore Knudson, 1960, general and physical science
Sandra Lee, 1983-85
Patricia Loew, 1974, mass communications
Truman Lowe, 1969, art education
Greg Mahairas, 1982, microbiology
Cynthia Marten, 1988, elementary education
Bill Miller, 2010, honorary degree
Hollie Nyseth Brehm, 2008, sociology
Jon Otterstatter, 1983, computer science
James Reynolds, 1977, political science
Andrew Rock, 2004, finance
Jennifer Shilling, 1992, political science
Barbara Skogen, 1967, medical technology
Patrick Stephens, 1971, education
Christopher Sund, 1987, political science
Dan Smyczek, 1993, political science
James Van Tassel, 1951, education
Sharon Weston Broome, 1978, mass communications
Did you know the director of "Rebel Without a Cause" and the first black American to compete in the Olympics both have ties to La Crosse?
These photos are filled with many familiar faces and places from our area's past.
WATCH NOW: Notable alumni of the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.