'Progress 2021: Primed for a rebound' continues

Collectively, we are primed for a rebound.

With every vaccine dose given there is renewed hope for a return to normalcy — the opportunity to visit with extended family and friends, the chance to attend events and travel again safely.

At this key time, with the vaccination rollout ramping up and with stimulus assistance coming to Americans and communities that need it, we’re pleased to feature a five-week reporting series that will continue for two more Sundays.

“Progress 2021: Primed for a rebound” is looking in depth at various aspects of our region that have weathered the storm and are ready for what’s coming.

Today we feature our colleges and thank all of the contributors

