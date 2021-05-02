Progress 2021: Something for everyone, right here

Trail use, Odegaard said, is also increasing, but that’s been a consistent occurrence because there are so many around, and everyone seems to be close to one.

Pettibone Park is another hub or recreation that gets plenty of use with all of the options it has with the beach, access to water and disc golf course.

“We did last year, and will do again this year, canoe and kayak rental and paddleboard rental program over at Pettibone Park,” Odegaard said. “That’s been continuously, day after day, rented out.

“So, I think people around here are very fortunate with all of the recreation and leisure opportunities that are available.”

The same can be said for Winona, according to outdoor recreation coordinator Alicia Lano.

“What we have is very similar to La Crosse,” Lano said. “We have tons of fishing, a nice path around (Lake Winona) for walking, rick climbing, hiking opportunities, disc golf course and mountain biking trails.

“From a sports perspective especially, there is a lot to do here. There is also a lot with arts and culture.”