Progress 2021: Something for everyone, right here

Recreation is something that keeps people in the Coulee Region.
Whether it is sports opportunities, camping, hunting, fishing or any other outdoors activity, those who grow up here or those who move here later in life find plenty of reasons to stay, and recreation has become a common reason.
From La Crosse to Winona and places in between, there seems to be something for everyone when it comes to ways to enjoy the perfect fall, winter, summer or spring days when they come around.
That has been especially true over the past year as residents deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. Opportunities are now expanding, but limitations when it began increased demand for some of the activities available in the area.
“Through the pandemic, what we’ve seen is a great increase in our outdoor recreation,” said Jay Odegaard, the director of the La Crosse parks and recreation department. “We manage multiple boat marinas, for example, and the waiting lists on those are the longest they’ve ever been.
“We have Forest Hills Golf Course, even with COVID and the elimination of some of the big scratch tournaments, which had its best financial year since the city took over.”
But those are just two aspects of the outdoor life that residents are craving — and finding — for enjoyable times.
Trail use, Odegaard said, is also increasing, but that’s been a consistent occurrence because there are so many around, and everyone seems to be close to one.
Pettibone Park is another hub or recreation that gets plenty of use with all of the options it has with the beach, access to water and disc golf course.
“We did last year, and will do again this year, canoe and kayak rental and paddleboard rental program over at Pettibone Park,” Odegaard said. “That’s been continuously, day after day, rented out.
“So, I think people around here are very fortunate with all of the recreation and leisure opportunities that are available.”
The same can be said for Winona, according to outdoor recreation coordinator Alicia Lano.
“What we have is very similar to La Crosse,” Lano said. “We have tons of fishing, a nice path around (Lake Winona) for walking, rick climbing, hiking opportunities, disc golf course and mountain biking trails.
“From a sports perspective especially, there is a lot to do here. There is also a lot with arts and culture.”
Lano cited hiking and biking trails at Bluffside Park as popular attractions and said an expansion and renovation of said trails is coming after being awarded a Legacy Amendment grant of $560,000 at the end of 2020. Lano said a match of $140,000 was also received to increase the amount that can be put into those trails.
“We haven’t built any new trails yet,” she said, “but that’s in the works.”
One of the more recent additions to Winona recreation was the Sugar Loaf Ice Climbing Park, which was opened to the public in 2019. It has already been given an Award Of Excellence by the Minnesota Recreation and Parks Association.
Odegaard said some newer developments in La Crosse are creating a spark among outdoor enthusiasts. He said the Grandad Bluff Trails System and installment of tennis courts next to the Green Island Ice Arena as two making the most impact alongside the popular trail options in Hixon Forest.
“The Grandad Bluff trail project is going to draw a lot of people for a little while because it just opened (in October),” Odegaard said. “Upper Hixon trails are far more directed toward mountain biking and are used a lot.
“All in all, though, I think Lower Hixon is our most popular, and that’s because of its proximity to the community, to UW-La Crosse and to a number of hikers that come out and use it on a daily basis.”
