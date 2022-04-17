Progress 2022: Higher education in the Coulee Region

Local colleges once again this year saw teachers and students wearing masks and many a program or event go virtual. But as the pandemic enters its third spring, falling case rates have brought a semblance of normalcy back to campus.

While coronavirus precautions have become a way of life over the past two years, the disruptions to learning and socialization have left an impact. But at Viterbo University, UW-La Crosse and Western Technical College, leaders implemented strategies to make in-classroom education possible this fall and spring semester, even with the wave of omicron.

And through the pandemic, each of the higher education institutes saw progress, change and accomplishments, whether through welcoming new leadership, seeing increased enrollment or developing invaluable partnerships.

Here, highlights from the past year from each of La Crosse’s three colleges.

Western Technical College

As more courses returned to in-person instruction, Western saw a boost in student enrollment for the 2022 spring semester. Compared to spring term 2021, enrollment was up 4.6%, with 1,022 full-time students and 2,466 part-time. Around one third of students are in at least one face-to-face course, and a third taking one or more hybrid course. The flexibility and options help suit the schedules and other needs of students.

Western joined the NJCAAE league Esports league, with the Western Arena equipped with gaming systems and participants able to play solo or in teams.

In partnership with the Onalaska Fire Department, Western launched the Firefighter/EMR High School Academy. The program will allow high school seniors to earn college credits in tandem with gaining certifications necessary to work for a local fire department.

The college introduced new classes the fall 2021 semester, including programs focused on implementing and applying Smart Technologies; interior design; mechatronic and robotic engineering technology; and competency-based education, which allows students to earn credentials with Western’s Precision Machining and Programming or CNC Operation program, working on one skill at a time.

Western’s Personalized Applied Learning Strategies (PALS) program, developed a year ago, took shape, offering one-on-one academic support for students. Those who have utilized the program include first generation college students, adult learners and those needing help with specific course.







Viterbo University

Richard “Rick” Trietley was named the 10th president of Viterbo University, having formerly serving in as interim president. Trietley has been with Viterbo since 2017, with roles including vice president of student affairs and interim provost and executive vice president for student success. Trietley was a first generation college student, with an Army ROTC scholarship.

“It is truly an honor and privilege to be the president of Viterbo University,” Trietley said. “The opportunity to lead the university into the next phase of its proud history is both exciting and humbling ... through a steadfast focus on ethical leadership, faithful service, and our time-tested core values, Viterbo will continue the legacy of the Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration who came before us and set such an inspiring example.

The Sr. Thea Bowman Center was established in honor of the legacy of the first Black member of the Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration. A Viterbo University graduate, Bowman was an educator, speaker, evangelist, and advocate for social justice before her passing.

Marlene De La Cruz-Guzmán was announced as Viterbo’s first vice president for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. She will lead the schools’ social justice and equity initiatives.

Mary Ellen Stolder, PhD, was named dean of the College of Nursing and Health at Viterbo University. Stolder was previously director of graduate nursing and the interim director of the School of Nursing at Viterbo.

Viterbo and Aquinas Catholic Schools began a new educational partnership that allows Aquinas High School students to take tuition free classes at Viterbo and offering them a guaranteed opportunity to earn a bachelor’s degree three years post high school graduation.







UW La Crosse

A year ago, UW-L became host to the second state Community Vaccination Clinic, offering COVID-19 inoculations free of charge to students and area residents.

A new online program was introduced to help address the statewide shortage of school psychologists. The program enables current teachers to be endorsed as school psychologists while continuing to teach.

The school launched an initiative granting year long fellowships for undergraduate and graduate students, with students gaining hands on experience at WisCorps and the La Crosse Community Foundation and the organizations benefiting from the free assistance.

UW-L this year was given a gold designation from the Military Friendly Schools survey, having received silver the previous year and bronze the year before that. The ranking “Affirms our institutional services and support for student veterans and military family members,” said Jane Brannan, UW-L’s veterans education benefits coordinator. UW-L has around 175 students who are veterans, and around 175 military family members.

The university received the 2021 Campus-Wide Award for Undergraduate Research Accomplishments from the national Council on Undergraduate Research.

UW-L received its largest donation ever, a $2.2 million gift from the estate of Bill and Yvonne Hyde, former staff at the university. Shortly after, the university was honored with a second substantial donation of nearly $500,000 from the Paul Fleckenstein Trust, designated for the construction of a research vessel for UW-L’s River Studies Center.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

