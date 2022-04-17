Progress 2022: Rick Trietley: New Viterbo president shares vision for 2027

The past few months have been filled with a tremendous amount of gratitude and excitement. I deeply appreciate the well wishes and expressions of confidence that I have received since officially being named president of Viterbo University in February. I also want to publicly thank Chair John McHugh, the rest of the Board of Trustees, and Viterbo Ministries for this opportunity and their faith in my leadership.

I was a first-generation college student from a working-class family whose education at St. Bonaventure University was made possible through an Army ROTC scholarship. Education changed my life, and I will always be grateful. Like all of us at Viterbo, I find joy and satisfaction in helping our students succeed academically, professionally, and in developing into the ethical and visionary leaders of tomorrow.

Since arriving at Viterbo in 2017 as the vice president for student affairs, I have witnessed the tremendous good that happens at the university and at all of our community’s educational institutions.

In March, I shared my aspirations for Viterbo with campus community members in a presentation entitled “Vision 2027: Imagine, Believe, Act!” I would like to share three of those goals with La Crosse Tribune readers as well. Achieving them will take the collective effort of employees, alumni, students, friends, and community members — but I know these are attainable if we work together.

Here is what I envision for Viterbo in the year 2027:

University and Community Partnerships:

Existing partnerships with community organizations and other universities are strengthened and improved, while new, entrepreneurial, and creative agreements provide additional revenue streams and enhanced awareness of the institution. Higher education institutions, health care organizations, community and regional businesses, and nonprofit organizations seek partnerships and collaboration with Viterbo to meet organizational and community needs. Viterbo’s values, ethical decision making, and value-added reputation make Viterbo the “partner of choice” for these organizations.

Mission and Identity: Through our focus on values-base

d education, traditions, connections to history, social teachings, social justice, and diversity, equity, and inclusion, Viterbo is considered the top-ranked Catholic, Franciscan institution of higher education in the Midwest. The university’s identity and mission are interwoven throughout all aspects of the campus and is a source of pride and a distinctive feature of a Viterbo education. We embrace our status as the only Catholic University in the La Crosse Diocese.

Pipelines, Programs, and Professional Development:

In keeping with the proud history and traditions of the Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration, Viterbo has successfully implemented bold, market-driven academic programs that have increased enrollment at the undergraduate, master’s and doctoral levels. Additionally, we have expanded professional development and certificate programs beyond the regional area to serve clients at the state, national and global level. Viterbo has successfully launched exciting enrollment initiatives to attract, recruit and retain new student populations. These initiatives have yielded large numbers of Hispanic students, online military aligned students and bachelor completion students. Additional structures including enhanced English as a Second Language, advising and military aligned student support are institutionalized to facilitate student success and retention.

I am very passionate about my call to serve as Viterbo president. The university is a special place, and I know as well as anyone how a Catholic college education can change lives. I can think of no finer tribute to the legacy of the Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration than to continue to do our utmost to help the students of today achieve successful and fulfilling lives that truly make a difference in the world.

Pace e Bene (Peace and all Good)!

Rick Trietley is president of Viterbo University.

