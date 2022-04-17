Progress 2022: Western Technical College President Roger Stanford

It’s hard to believe, but it’s been two years since we announced that our classes were going virtual to stop the spread of COVID-19. Two years of Zooms. Two years of masks. Two years of physical distancing. It’s been hard. I know our students and staff have been exhausted by the continuous changes in our lives. I also know that many of us have been personally impacted by this virus and the damage it can do to our families.

With that said, I’m extremely optimistic for the future. Our mask requirement has been lifted. It is so nice to see smiling faces once again! In-person events are returning as well. Our graduation ceremony — after two years of drive-through ceremonies — is back at the La Crosse Center once again. The campus seems alive and vibrant.

We’ve had an exciting year of expansion at Western. Last year, we officially unveiled our remodeled Apprenticeship and Industry Training Center on the South Side of La Crosse. This state-of-the-art facility helps training the next wave of apprentices, which, in turn, helps grow our regional economy.

Our Sparta Public Safety Training Facility has been remodeled in the last year as well. This expansion project creates a learning environment that strengthens many of our public safety programs, including our Fire Protection and EMT programs, as well as our Law Enforcement Academy. We will be officially unveiling this facility in a celebration this summer.

Our programs remain in high demand across the region. Just last year, Western launched the Internet of Things Integration Specialist program, becoming one of only a handful of institutions in the nation to offer this specialized degree. Western has also recently launched new programs in IT-Cybersecurity and Interior Design, helping fuel a new wave of professions in our region. And, of course, our healthcare programs remain in as high demand as ever. A graduate from any of our programs is almost guaranteed to have a position waiting for them upon completion.

The nation and region are struggling to find skilled workers. By now, you probably have seen a “Help Wanted” sign outside a local business. As it has been since 1912, Western is at the forefront in providing training to our region’s workforce. As we transition to a post-COVID world, Western will continue to provide the greater area with more skilled workers.

I also remain optimistic about Western’s enrollment. In 2020, our enrollment dipped nearly 11%, as our courses and in-person offerings were scaled back to curb the spread of COVID-19. Now in 2022, our enrollment has rebounded 6% as students return to the classroom and we double down on retention efforts. Our co-workers work especially hard to make sure all students succeed.

Western’s resilience through the pandemic has been extraordinary. It is further proof that our mission, vision, and values will continue to guide our community forward for the years to come.

Roger Stanford is president of Western Technical College.

