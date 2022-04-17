Progress 2022: Western Technical College student Jesus Gonzalez

My story as student at Western Technical College starts in a nontraditional way. It was 2020, after Covid- 19 hit, and similar to hundreds of thousands of workers, I was impacted by the pandemic.

I received a letter in the mail letting me know I would be part of a big layoff in the company I was working for at the time. I waited weeks thinking they might need some help in the plant, and I called them to see if they would bring people back at some point in the future. The answer refused, saying they were prioritizing those with more seniority. I had been hired a few months before the pandemic, so I was not one of those people.

After receiving this news, my wife told me I should go back to school to get my degree. I wasn’t sure if that would be a good idea. I was 34 at that time. After thinking a little bit and after having a long conversation with my wife, I decided to go back to school. She told me that my best option was Western Technical College before transferring to another college.

I started in the spring term of 2021. Like many others, I started my classes online. It was difficult and challenging in the beginning, but Western has an amazing support system. I remember getting one special email looking for students interested in being a candidate for the next student government election. I thought that would be a good way to make friends and to meet more people in college.

However, I was wondering if my peers, most of them being young adults, would vote for me. I decided to apply for different positions and see what kind of response I would get from the students, considering I was new to the school.

The election came and a few days later, I got a call from Ge Vang, who is student government advisor. He told me that I have won the position of student parliamentarian and he wanted to know if I was interested. I said yes. The position of Student Parliamentarian focuses on updating the constitution and bylaws of Western Technical College. Additionally, they must be informed about any legislative issues at the state level that can affect our student community.

When returning to school, I wasn’t expecting to be a part of student leadership. Nevertheless, life gives you opportunities, and Western is a place where students have a voice and feel welcome, no matter their background.

Recently, the team of Student Government went to Madison to meet with other student leaders of the 16 technical colleges in Wisconsin. We requested that our legislators help with funding Open Educational Resources (OER), which is an initiative that looks for the creation of free educational resources online. This allows students to save money on books during their time in college.

At the beginning of this journey, I wasn’t expecting to be where I am now. I am thankful for team of the Student Government: Ge, Sally, Becky, Abdul, Halaynna, Jeanne and Perla. Together, we are making a difference in the campus community.

I am very proud to be a part of Western Technical College. It has been a place where I have met awesome people and made good friends.

