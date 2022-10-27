Project update: US 14 (South Ave.) between Green Bay Street and Ward Avenue.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has begun preliminary work on the reconstruction of U.S. Highway 14 (South Avenue) between Green Bay Street and Ward Avenue.

Beginning Friday, Oct. 28, South Avenue between Green Bay Street and West Avenue is scheduled to be closed to traffic for approximately three days, while crews perform sanitary sewer work.

Motorists are encouraged to use State Highway 33 (Jackson Street) and Losey Boulevard to get around the closures.

Access to businesses and residences will be maintained.

Find information about this project online visit projects.511wi.gov/14lacrosse.