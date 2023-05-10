Town of Campbell residents are one step closer to being able to turn on their taps again.

Davy Engineering Co. completed a variety of water tests Wednesday at a test well located at Wardwell Park on French Island.

“This is so exciting,” said town supervisor Lee Donahue. “It’s the end of a very long journey.”

For over two years, residents have been unable to drink or use their tap water under a health advisory due to PFAS contamination in the shallow aquifer – where nearly all residents get their well water.

The island town has been working to identify an alternative water source to create a municipal water system.

For almost four days, engineers from Davy completed three types of tests at the Wardwell Park well, which is drilled 500 feet deep into the deep aquifer: step-down testing, pump testing and water sample collection.

Shawn Mahoney, field technician with Davy, said all results came back promising, and that overall testing went very well.

Step-down testing involves pumping water from various depths in the deep aquifer to determine which depth can sustain consistent pumping.

Mahoney said all depths had the same results, meaning there are depth options for the water system.

A 24-hour pumping test is necessary to ensure the deep groundwater can sustain consistent pumping. Mahoney said the drawdown – which is the difference between the normal water level and what the pump pulls the aquifer level down to – was normal and promising.

Mahoney and Alex Jaromin took dozens of water samples from the pump’s spigot to send off to labs across the country. Additives are added to some water samples for preservation.

Most of the water testing will be done at Davy Engineering. It’s expected to take at least a month for all the sample results to be returned.

Over 25 different types of PFAS compounds are being tested in the water samples. The town already knows that a municipal water system will need to filter for iron and manganese contamination.

“The reason that we’re testing for all of these other analytes too is because we just want to know what’s in the water,” Donahue said. “So that if this becomes part of a municipal system that we can filter for whatever needs to be taken out.”

The test well may stay active as a monitor well so the town can continue to test for potential contaminants, however no plan is in place yet and the test well cannot stay permanently.

Recent flooding in the town of Campbell provided a unique opportunity for different water tests, such as a static water pressure test.

Donahue added that the historic flooding revealed Wardwell Park was not impacted by flood waters or even flooding from the high water table, making it a good place for the test well and perhaps the future water system.

However, the flood events stress the groundwater table and are potentially accelerating the spread of the PFAS contamination plume located in the shallow aquifer.

A groundwater geological survey to be conducted by the United States Geological Survey will identify where the plume is, what direction it is moving in and how fast the water is moving.

The town of Campbell is waiting to receive $500,000 from La Crosse County to complete the geological survey. The funding received unanimous approval from the county executive committee Wednesday morning and will go to the full board for consideration May 18.