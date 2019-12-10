You are the owner of this article.
Proposal would expand no-wake zone along Black River
No Wake Zone map

The public is invited Monday to weigh in on a proposed no-wake zone on the Black River between the Clinton Street bridge and Black River Beach House.

The Joint Board of Harbor Commissioners is holding a public hearing at 4:30 p.m. Monday in the La Crosse County Administrative Center Room 1700, 212 Sixth St. N., La Crosse, to discuss the proposed change.

The change would add 1,200 feet of slow no-wake zone to the river.

People can share their thoughts at the meeting, email comments before Dec. 18 to karl.green@wisc.edu or mail them to Karl Green, La Crosse Board of Harbor Commissioners, 212 N. Sixth St., Suite 2200, La Crosse WI 54601.

After the public comment period, the harbor commissioners will make a recommendation to the La Crosse County Board and La Crosse City Council.

Reporter

Jourdan Vian is a reporter and columnist covering crime and courts for the La Crosse Tribune. You can contact her at 608-791-8218 or jvian@lacrossetribune.com.

