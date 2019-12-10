Proposal would expand no-wake zone along Black River

The public is invited Monday to weigh in on a proposed no-wake zone on the Black River between the Clinton Street bridge and Black River Beach House.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Joint Board of Harbor Commissioners is holding a public hearing at 4:30 p.m. Monday in the La Crosse County Administrative Center Room 1700, 212 Sixth St. N., La Crosse, to discuss the proposed change.

The change would add 1,200 feet of slow no-wake zone to the river.

People can share their thoughts at the meeting, email comments before Dec. 18 to karl.green@wisc.edu or mail them to Karl Green, La Crosse Board of Harbor Commissioners, 212 N. Sixth St., Suite 2200, La Crosse WI 54601.

After the public comment period, the harbor commissioners will make a recommendation to the La Crosse County Board and La Crosse City Council.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.