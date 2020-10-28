Proposed county budget trims property taxes for many

If the La Crosse County Board of Supervisors approves the proposed 2021 budget, many property owners will see a reduction in the county’s portion of their taxes.
The La Crosse County Executive Committee learned of the decrease during a special Oct. 28 meeting. County Administrator Steve O’Malley presented the budget figures to committee members who attended either in person or virtually.
The total gross expenditures forecast for next year are $170.66 million which brings the amount of the levy to $36.480 million for 2021. The revenues from property taxes provide a little more than 21% of the funds needed for operations, capital improvements and debt payments.
“The property tax rate for the county share of taxes will decline by 10 cents from $3.58 to $3.48 per thousand valuation over 2020, because the tax levy increase of 1.9% is less than the 4.8% increase in total equalized value,” said O’Malley.
The $170.66 million levy is an increase of 2.4% over this year’s levy. Other sources of revenues include funds provided by the federal and state governments, enterprise funds, grants, long-term borrowing, other sources set by the county and sales taxes.
“Several major areas were able to reduce their share of property tax levy for 2021 to offset the estimated $1.1 million decline in sales tax revenue expected in 2021,” reported O’Malley. “The Human Services Department reduced their tax levy allocation by $791,000, due to maximizing state and federal revenues, while prevention efforts continue to demonstrate savings in residential and treatment costs.”
Increased expenses include an across-the-board scheduled 1.75% pay raise for employees, the same percentage increase provided through the union contract with the sheriff’s deputies.
Along with improvements in several county buildings, capital expenditures include reconditioning and construction of 8.47 miles paid for through $5 million loan and the construction of a new highway shop on State Hwy 33.
The highway shop project will move operations from the Shelby and St. Joseph Ridge facilities into one building. The $4.2 million construction will be conducted in two phases and financed with a $1.5 million from general funds and $2.7 million from a 20-year bond, borrowed at 3% interest. Consolidating the highway operation will allow the county to reduce the number of employees through attrition as well as improve operation efficiency.
The executive committee approved a list of resolutions covering proposed hiring and staffing changes; debt service; changes to fees, permits and charges; health insurance plan; and business regarding general obligation bonds.
After a public hearing scheduled for Nov. 9, the full county board will vote on the proposed budget.
