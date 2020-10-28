Proposed county budget trims property taxes for many

If the La Crosse County Board of Supervisors approves the proposed 2021 budget, many property owners will see a reduction in the county’s portion of their taxes.

The La Crosse County Executive Committee learned of the decrease during a special Oct. 28 meeting. County Administrator Steve O’Malley presented the budget figures to committee members who attended either in person or virtually.

The total gross expenditures forecast for next year are $170.66 million which brings the amount of the levy to $36.480 million for 2021. The revenues from property taxes provide a little more than 21% of the funds needed for operations, capital improvements and debt payments.

“The property tax rate for the county share of taxes will decline by 10 cents from $3.58 to $3.48 per thousand valuation over 2020, because the tax levy increase of 1.9% is less than the 4.8% increase in total equalized value,” said O’Malley.

The $170.66 million levy is an increase of 2.4% over this year’s levy. Other sources of revenues include funds provided by the federal and state governments, enterprise funds, grants, long-term borrowing, other sources set by the county and sales taxes.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}