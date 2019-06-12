The Providers and Teens Communicating for Health program is hiring teen educators for the 2019-20 school year.
PATCH is a youth-driven program working to ensure all adolescents are able to receive high-quality, youth-friendly health care services in their community.
High school students are invited to apply to be paid PATCH teen educators and will be trained to facilitate PATCH workshops and advocate for change within the community and health-care systems. Applicants must be live in La Crosse or a neighboring county and be able to attend twice-monthly meetings and attend required training scheduled for late August.
Applications are available at www.wipatch.org and must be received by June 21. For more information, call PATCH site coordinator Angela at 608-881-8819.
