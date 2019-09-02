Many years ago, when she was teaching with the Peace Corps in Burkina Faso, Erika Olson watched as her students died of diseases that would have been highly preventable in the United States.
“That’s when I decided that going into medicine would be a good direction for me,” said Olson, a La Crosse native and Central High School alum who now works for Doctors Without Borders. “And when I started medical school, I really had that type of work in mind.”
Olson, 41, recently returned to La Crosse after a 10-month assignment in South Kivu, an impoverished and mostly wild province in the Democratic Republic of Congo.
Here, migrant workers and refugees scratch out a living by catching fish or mining for gold.
They seldom live in a place long enough to make it a home, because they must move to find work or health care.
And they frequently die young from infectious diseases that local hospitals are ill-equipped to treat — HIV, tuberculosis, malaria and others.
Olson remembers one boy, 10 years old, who had HIV. His family had moved on, possibly to find work, so the boy had to arrange his own transportation to the Doctors Without Borders facility.
“He’d get there by himself, meet with us and take his treatment with him, and then he’d go back to school,” Olson said. “He was such a happy young boy, and he was so motivated and involved with his care. He understood what he needed to do to get better.”
There was also a girl, 13 years old, who was feeble and malnourished when Olson first saw her. She couldn’t even drink nutritional milk. Two weeks later, the girl was able to walk on her own and give hugs to all of the doctors.
“You’re not supposed to have favorite patients,” Olson said. “But they were my two favorites.”
There were plenty of stories, however, that did not have happy endings.
Some patients came in too late, when there was nothing Olson or anyone else could do. Others weren’t able to follow their treatment plans for one reason or another.
“That,” she said, “was one of the most difficult things.”
While her time in the Peace Corps meant Olson was no stranger to humanitarian work, life in South Kivu came with its own challenges.
Because of the limited medical resources, Olson had to rely less on lab work and more on clinical work, treating patients according to their observable symptoms.
There were also more personal inconveniences: a lack of privacy, of hot running water, of high-speed internet.
“I also missed tacos,” Olson said. “And my favorite coffee.”
Sometimes, though, home didn’t seem 8,000 miles away.
Olson and the other international doctors did yoga together. They shared stories over dinner. And, once in a while, they’d roll out their projector and have a movie night.
Though she’s scarcely been home in the past year, Olson is already preparing for another trip to the Democratic Republic of Congo, possibly to the same area in South Kivu.
She’s scheduled to fly out in two weeks, and is expecting to spend a month and a half there.
“I learned a lot on the first trip … and having different perspectives on health care is always good,” Olson said. “I don’t think I’ve ever had a patient population as kind and as motivated as they were.”
