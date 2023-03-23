Perpetually itchy skin can be extremely uncomfortable and distracting, and is particularly problematic for children.

Youth need sufficient rest and the ability to concentrate during the school day and both can be impacted by the chronic symptoms of eczema and psoriasis. These inflammatory skin conditions can also be a source of anxiety or embarrassment, leading to red, scaly, bumpy or flaky patches that may bleed from excessive scratching.

Adults are better able to recognize and report skin issues, and understand that scratching their skin is "negatively impacting the disease," said Dr. Kevin Boyd, pediatric dermatologist at Mayo Clinic Health System in Onalaska.

But children "may not know how to communicate that their skin is hurting or itching, and they don't see any way around it."

Boyd likens inflammatory skin conditions to having constant, wide-spread bug bites.

"We know how itchy those can be," Boyd said. "Just imagine having that all the time, in much more diffuse areas."

Eczema is fairly common, particularly in babies and kids under age 5. It affects around 10% of the population across all ages, while psoriasis is diagnosed in 2 to 3% of individuals. Both tend to have cyclical flare-ups, though for some the symptoms are a constant presence. Neither condition is contagious.

"At its core, eczema is a barrier problem of the skin," Boyd said. "Under normal circumstances, the skin acts as a barrier for things moving in and out of the body. When a person has eczema, the barrier is not working as effectively. This allows environmental contaminants to penetrate the skin and protective moisture to leave."

Eczema in infants often appears on the scalp and face, while the condition typically becomes more widespread as a child ages. Fragrances and dyes in things like laundry detergent and lotions can trigger an outbreak, but there can also be a genetic component. Eczema may also coincide with other disorders such as allergies or asthma.

Prevention and treatment are the pillars of managing eczema, Boyd said, noting, "If we can really stop that itching, we're going to stop a lot of this eczema cycle and then the skin is going to feel a lot better."

A first step in treating eczema is switching to only unscented products in the household.

"Children like to hug and snuggle with parents and siblings, so their clothing and bedding should be fragrance-free and dye-free as well," Boyd said.

Prescription topical steroids are a commonly utilized treatment, and Boyd advises keeping the skin moisturized with creams or ointments formulated for sensitive skin. Children may need to be reassured that these treatments won't cause discomfort.

"Oftentimes when certain medicines are applied to the skin, they might cause burning and stinging," Boyd said. "So (kids) develop a little bit of a fear of anything going on their skin — sort of a cream phobia (which) can be problematic when the mainstay of our treatments are things that can apply to the skin."

Psoriasis generally manifests in early adulthood or during middle age, but can also affect youth. This condition occurs when the internal regulator of skin growth and turnover is overactive, causing the skin to become red and flaky as dead cells build up on the surface.

"Psoriasis rashes vary widely in how they look, ranging from dandruff-like scaling to major eruptions over large portions of the body. Small, scaling spots are more common in children," Boyd said. "Dry and cracked skin can bleed and cause intense itching, burning or soreness."

Children generally develop facial psoriasis, which is not curable but can be managed with a topical calcineurin inhibitor or light therapy.

Eczema, and especially psoriasis, can cause emotional distress in tandem with the physical, leaving individuals perseverating about their condition, disrupting their sleep and leaving them self conscious about their appearance. The stress can impact the whole household.

"The other children may not be getting as much attention from mom and dad, and mom and dad may not be sleeping and they become irritable, and then they become frustrated," sayd Boyd. "It's an unfortunate disease. And it's important to recognize that the child is the one suffering but also to see what's happening to the family too."

For more information and support services, visit www.psoriasis.org or nationaleczema.org.

Global Prevalence of Eczema Estimated for Children, Teens THURSDAY, Feb. 9, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- The global prevalence of eczema is 6.0 percent in children and has increased over time, according to a study published online Feb. 8 in Clinical & Experimental Allergy.

Living Near Busy Road Could Raise Your Odds for Eczema WEDNESDAY, Feb. 15, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- How close a person lives to a major road could have an impact on their eczema risk.