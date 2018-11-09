La Crosse area residents will get the chance to share their thoughts on the design of the privately funded band shell design for Riverside Park from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at La Crosse Public Library.
A consortium of users including Rotary Lights, Moon Tunes, La Crosse Concert Band, Riverfest, La Crosse Jazz Orchestra and Explore La Crosse has gotten together to put a roof on the bandstand in Riverside Park, improving the acoustics and providing some shelter to those underneath.
The preliminary design, developed by architect Roald Gundersen, incorporates a round timber structure with arches mirroring the Cass Street bridge, ash tree columns and a copper fish-scale roof similar to the one on the Pettibone Park Shelter across the Mississippi River.
While the design has been approved by the La Crosse Board of Park Commissioners and Heritage Preservation Commission, the group is inviting the public to the auditorium meeting room in the library at 800 Main St. to share their thoughts.
This is just a CYA action by the park commissioners and preservationist groups to say they asked. Why ask when the design has already been decided?
Do I have this correct? The band shelter is already completely torn down, yet there is no accepted design to rebuild it?
